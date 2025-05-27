Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton arrested on DUI charge, records show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton was arrested on a DUI charge in West Virginia earlier this month, court records showed.

Retton was charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs on May 17, according to Marion County court records. She was released from jail after posting a personal recognizance bond of $1,500.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fox News Digital reached out to Retton’s reps for comment.

Retton, 57, was diagnosed with a "rare form of pneumonia" in 2023, with her family raising the alarm that she was "fighting for her life." She was placed in the intensive care unit for a period of time as doctors helped her fight the illness.

"This is serious, and this is life, and I’m so grateful to be here," she said on NBC’s "Today" in 2024. "I am blessed to be here because there was a time when they were about to put me on life support."

AMERICAN WRESTLER KYLE SNYDER PLEADS TO LESSER CHARGE AFTER ARREST IN CONNECTION TO PROSTITUTION STING

Retton was nicknamed "America’s sweetheart" during her gold medal-winning performance at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles. She was just 16 when she scored perfect 10s in the floor exercise and vault in the final two rotations to become the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title.

She earned five medals that year – one gold, two silver and two bronze.

After she retired from gymnastics, Retton became a motivational speaker and frequently shared messages about the benefits of proper nutrition and exercise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also served on the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports under former President George W. Bush.