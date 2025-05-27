Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Olympics

Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton arrested on DUI charge, records show

Retton won a gold medal in 1984 and suffered a serious health issue in 2023

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton was arrested on a DUI charge in West Virginia earlier this month, court records showed.

Retton was charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs on May 17, according to Marion County court records. She was released from jail after posting a personal recognizance bond of $1,500.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mary Lou Retton by the pool

Mary Lou Retton at home by the pool relaxing, appearing on the ABC Sports TV special "Mary Lou Retton and Julie Ann McNamara." (American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Retton’s reps for comment.

Retton, 57, was diagnosed with a "rare form of pneumonia" in 2023, with her family raising the alarm that she was "fighting for her life." She was placed in the intensive care unit for a period of time as doctors helped her fight the illness.

"This is serious, and this is life, and I’m so grateful to be here," she said on NBC’s "Today" in 2024. "I am blessed to be here because there was a time when they were about to put me on life support."

AMERICAN WRESTLER KYLE SNYDER PLEADS TO LESSER CHARGE AFTER ARREST IN CONNECTION TO PROSTITUTION STING

Mary Lou Retton in San Jose

Mary Lou Retton waves to the crowd during the Parade of Olympians Celebration at SAP Center in San Jose, California, on July 9, 2016. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Retton was nicknamed "America’s sweetheart" during her gold medal-winning performance at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles. She was just 16 when she scored perfect 10s in the floor exercise and vault in the final two rotations to become the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title.

She earned five medals that year – one gold, two silver and two bronze.

After she retired from gymnastics, Retton became a motivational speaker and frequently shared messages about the benefits of proper nutrition and exercise. 

Mary Lou Retton on the beam

Mary Lou Retton in action on balance beam during the Women's All-Around Team competition at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. (Jerry Cooke /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also served on the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports under former President George W. Bush.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.