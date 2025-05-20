American wrestler Kyle Snyder pleads to lesser charge after arrest in connection to prostitution sting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olympic wrestling gold medalist Kyle Snyder pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct after he was arrested in connection to a prostitution sting last week.

The decorated American wrestler initially faced a charge of engaging in prostitution after he was taken into custody this month in Columbus, Ohio. He was at a hotel at the time of the arrest.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 29-year-old was ordered to pay a $250 fine. Snyder said he has already completed a one-day program for people accused of solicitation.

EX-WORLD CHAMPION CYCLIST FACES PRISON TIME AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO LESSER CHARGE IN DEATH OF OLYMPIAN WIFE

He appeared at the hearing via video. Snyder said he has learned a lot about himself and that he "plans on making much better decisions."

"I learned about the impact these decisions have on not just my family but the community," he said.

Snyder became the youngest American wrestler to win Olympic gold at age 20 during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, and he followed that up with a silver at the Tokyo Games.

He lost in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics. He was also a three-time NCAA champion at Ohio State.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He recently signed on with the Real American Freestyle wrestling league, which has pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan as its commissioner and is slated to hold its first event on Aug. 30 in Cleveland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.