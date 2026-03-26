IOC announces new policy to ensure only females compete in women's competitions

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The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Thursday that it is adopting a new policy that will ensure only biological females compete in women's competitions.

The new policy also employs genetic testing to verify the biological sex of competitors in the women's section.

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"Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females, determined on the basis of a one‑time SRY gene screening," the new policy states.

"Evidence‑based and expert‑informed, the policy – applicable for the LA28 Olympic Games onwards – protects fairness, safety and integrity in the female category."

The testing can be conducted via saliva, cheek swab or blood sample.

The IOC said it came to the decision to implement the policy after consulting with a panel of experts, with the goal of providing equal opportunity for women in sport.

"The policy was developed on the basis that it is universally accepted that providing for a female category is necessary to allow both males and females equal access to elite sport," the IOC said in an announcement.

"It was guided by the IOC’s modern goals relating to equality (equal opportunities for female athletes in finals, on podiums and in championships); enhancing Olympic value (featuring both women’s and men’s finals in every sport); and visibility and inspiration (celebrating female athletes on the Olympic podium to inspire and represent women and girls worldwide)."

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IOC President Kristy Coventry suggested that the continued enabling of males in women's sports is "not safe" in the announcement.

"As a former athlete, I passionately believe in the rights of all Olympians to take part in fair competition. The policy that we have announced is based on science and has been led by medical experts. At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat," Coventry said.

"So, it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe."

A presentation at a World Athletics panel in Tokyo in September revealed that 50 to 60 athletes with male biological advantages have been finalists in the female category at global and continental championships since 2000.

The panel was led by the head of the World Athletics Health and Science Department, Dr. Stéphane Bermon, who said sex tests were necessary because of an "over-representation" of DSD (differences of sex development) athletes among finalists, per multiple reports.

Last October, the United Nations said nearly 900 biological females have fallen short of the podium because they were beaten by trans athletes.

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The findings were compiled by Reem Alsalem, the U.N.'s rapporteur on violence against women and titled " Violence against women and girls in sports. "

The report said that more than 600 athletes did not medal in more than 400 competitions in 29 sports, totaling over 890 medals, according to information obtained as of March 30.