Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin on Ukraine war: 'Completely outrageous'

Mikaela Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist skier for Team USA, wrote a heartfelt message about the war in Ukraine and posted photos of herself and her family of their time in the country when she was younger.

Shiffrin wondered what the point of the war was and appeared to be sickened by the tragic events that have been unfolding over the last couple of weeks.

"This war in Ukraine is so completely outrageous that I don’t even know how to express myself. Refugees evacuees, children, and PREGNANT WOMEN are getting bombed and shot down while fleeing THEIR HOMES and HOSPITALS that were invaded. Millions of refugees are leaving their country now… including one million children (according to the UN), making it the biggest conflict to engulf Europe since World War II. Tens of thousands are without food, water, or power," she wrote on Instagram. "All for what? What is the real point? I will not even try to act like I know what should be done, I don’t understand the inner workings of politics and especially not warfare. I have faith that those leading our Nations are working together to take action in every way they can. My hope is that whatever actions are taken— that they make a difference, and end this war.

"’Sickening’ doesn’t even begin to cover it. Heartbreaking, appalling, terrifying, maddening... And, after making some donations or whatever other small thing I can do, I’ll go to bed and snuggle comfortably into my mattress and pillow, with a roof over my head and clean running water in the bathroom next door. And I’ll wake up tomorrow bright eyed about competing in one of the final races of the World Cup Season, knowing that in only a few weeks I’ll be returning home to family, friends, and "peace". But it’s not peace, is it. There is no peace when Ukraine is being demolished.

"This question has been haunting me for some time now— how can I even care about ski racing at this point? How can anyone care about anything else until the war is finished and those responsible are held accountable. How? I guess it’s just as simple as the fact that we have to keep living our lives, but we also need use our voices to protest this war, and donate however we can to help those fighting in Ukraine, and those fleeing their home to stay alive."

About 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded more than two weeks ago, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Friday.

IOM spokesman Paul Dillon told The Associated Press that more than 1.5 million refugees have gone to Poland and about 116,000 of the refugees are "third-country nationals" and not Ukrainians.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.