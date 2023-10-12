Olympian Mary Lou Retton to receive aid from USOPC amid battle with rare pneumonia: report

Five-time Olympic medalist Mary Lou Retton has received a significant amount of financial support after her daughter revealed on social media this week that the athletic icon is "fighting for her life" as she deals with a rare form of pneumonia.

Now, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has stepped in to offer aid after it was revealed that the 55-year-old former Olympian does not have medical insurance.

A spokesperson for the USOPC told USA Today on Thursday that the committee is working to get Retton approved to receive aid through the United States Olympians & Paralympians Relief Fund.

"The USOPC supports the United States Olympians & Paralympians Relief Fund to offer aid to U.S. Olympians and Paralympians facing significant hardships due to illness, death or extenuating circumstances," USOPC spokesperson Kate Hartman told the outlet.

"Upon learning of Mary Lou's condition, we immediately took action to expedite the application process for her family to receive assistance. We are currently working through the necessary details in real-time and have reached out to Mary Lou’s family to offer our assistance."

McKenna Kelley, Retton’s daughter, created a donation page where she revealed her mother’s condition .

"My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she [is] not insured."

As of Thursday evening, the page had raised nearly $380,000 from more than 6,800 donors, surpassing its original goal of $50,000.

Retton’s daughter thanked everyone for the "outpouring of love" for her mother on social media Wednesday. She said Retton was still in the ICU but was getting "incredible medical care."

Retton was nicknamed "America’s sweetheart" during her gold medal-winning performance at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles . She was just 16 when she scored perfect 10s in the floor exercise and vault in the final two rotations to become the first American woman to win the Olympic all-around title.

She would earn five medals that year, two silver and two bronze in addition to gold.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report.