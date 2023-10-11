Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Mary Lou Retton's daughter offers health update on iconic Olympian, grateful for 'outpouring of love'

A fundraiser for Retton has surpassed $260,000

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mary Lou Retton, who captured the attention of the nation when she won the all-around women's gymnastics competition at the 1984 Summer Olympics, remains in an intensive care unit, according to an update her daughter McKenna Kelley shared Wednesday.

"My sisters Skyla, Shayla, Emma and I would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our Mom," Kelley wrote in an Instagram post. On Tuesday, Kelley revealed her mother has been in an ICU "over a week" with a "very rare form" of pneumonia.

Since then, financial support has poured in as Retton "continues to fight." 

As of Wednesday afternoon, a fundraiser page for the legendary Olympian has received just under $260,000 in donations. The fundraiser had a stated goal of $50,000. The page also noted that Retton does not have health insurance. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mary Lou Retton waves to a crowd

Mary Lou Retton waves to the crowd during the Parade of Olympians Celebration at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., July 9, 2016. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

Kelley, who was a member of the LSU gymnastics team, said funds were needed to help with medical expenses. Retton is receiving treatment at a Texas hospital, according to The Associated Press.

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL GYMNAST DETAILS BATTLE WITH 'SEVERE INSOMNIA,' OTHER 'WACKO HEALTH ISSUES'

"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill," Kelley wrote on the fundraising page. "ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom."

Mary Lou Retton atop the podium at the 1984 Olympic games

(L-R) Ecaterina Szabo, Mary Lou Retton and Simona Pauca at the women's gymnastics medal ceremony at Pauley Pavilion during the 1984 Summer Olympics Aug. 1, 1984, in Los Angeles. (Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"GET WELL MARY LOU!! You are America’s Sweet Heart and we are all rooting for you!" one donor wrote on the fundraising page.  

Retton's win at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles marked the first time an American woman won the all-around gold medal or any individual Olympic medal in gymnastics.

Mary Lou Retton competes in a gymnastics event

United States gymnast Mary Lou Retton performs in the 1980s. (Robert Riger/Getty Images)

She appeared in several films and television shows in the 1980s and 1990s and was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After she retired from gymnastics, Retton became a motivational speaker and frequently shared messages about the benefit of proper nutrition and exercise. She also served on the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports under former President George W. Bush.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.