Team USA picks up silver medal in cross-country skiing team sprint at Winter Olympics

Team USA’s cross-country skiing competitors continued to make a lasting impression at the Winter Olympics as they picked up a silver medal in the team sprint on Wednesday.

Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher sealed the Americans’ third medal in the sport with a silver in team sprint. They duo finished behind Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Einar Hedegart. The U.S. crossed the line with a time of 18:30.35 just under two seconds behind Norway.

Italy’s Elia Barp and Federico Pellegrino took home the bronze.

It’s the second medal for Ogden, who won a silver medal in the classical sprint race earlier in the Games. Schumacher performed well on the juniors circuit but Wednesday marked his first Olympic medal.

Three medals for Team USA marked the most in cross-country skiing and could pick up a fourth in the women’s team sprint as Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern are still to perform. Diggins won a bronze medal in the 10-kilometer freestyle race.

The team sprint has largely been dominated by the Norwegian athletes. They have won gold medals in the event the last two Olympics and in 2010 in Vancouver.

Klaebo has five gold medals in this Olympics alone. He has 10 total gold medals on his resume and 13 medals overall.