Olympics

Team USA picks up silver medal in cross-country skiing team sprint at Winter Olympics

It's the third medal for Team USA in cross-country skiing

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 18

Team USA’s cross-country skiing competitors continued to make a lasting impression at the Winter Olympics as they picked up a silver medal in the team sprint on Wednesday.

Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher sealed the Americans’ third medal in the sport with a silver in team sprint. They duo finished behind Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Einar Hedegart. The U.S. crossed the line with a time of 18:30.35 just under two seconds behind Norway.

Ben Ogden races

Ben Ogden, of the United States, left, competes in the cross-country skiing men's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.  (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Italy’s Elia Barp and Federico Pellegrino took home the bronze.

It’s the second medal for Ogden, who won a silver medal in the classical sprint race earlier in the Games. Schumacher performed well on the juniors circuit but Wednesday marked his first Olympic medal.

Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher hold the flag

Ben Ogden, right, and Gus Schumacher, of the United States, celebrate with the American flag after winning the silver medal in the cross-country skiing men's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Three medals for Team USA marked the most in cross-country skiing and could pick up a fourth in the women’s team sprint as Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern are still to perform. Diggins won a bronze medal in the 10-kilometer freestyle race.

The team sprint has largely been dominated by the Norwegian athletes. They have won gold medals in the event the last two Olympics and in 2010 in Vancouver.

Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher pose with their medals

Ben Ogden and Gus Schumacher, of the United States, pose after winning the silver medal in the cross-country skiing men's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Klaebo has five gold medals in this Olympics alone. He has 10 total gold medals on his resume and 13 medals overall.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

