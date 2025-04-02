Why Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes' relationship nearly never took off

LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes opened up a bit on their relationship in an interview published on Wednesday.

Skenes confirmed his relationship with Dunne after the LSU baseball star turned pro, and the Pirates selected him with the No. 1 pick. Since then, Dunne has been seen supporting the rising star pitcher through his journey in the minors and into the majors. She was by his side when he received the National League Rookie of the Year award as well.

However, Dunne revealed in an interview with GQ Magazine the relationship almost did not happen. She said Skenes did not follow her back on Instagram.

"He wouldn’t follow me back on Instagram," she said.

Dunne is more of a social media expert than Skenes. She has built up a following of more than 8 million followers on TikTok and over 5.3 million followers on Instagram. According to the profile, Skenes is not one for Instagram, and Dunne admitted that she even took over managing his accounts.

Skenes told GQ he rarely used Instagram at the time Dunne followed him.

"I was like, Who is this kid and why won’t he follow me back?" she told the magazine.

The pitcher said he knew who Dunne was at the time, while the gymnast did not really know who the baseball player was but wondered who was the "tall, mysterious man that never smiles."

The two explained that Skenes was more of a "reserved" man, and Dunne was more outgoing, but it didn’t put a halt on their pursuits of each other.

Two years later, Skenes is in the midst of his first full season in the majors with the Pirates while Dunne is wrapping up her collegiate gymnastics career at LSU.