Olivia Dunne fires off Simone Biles warning to Olympic gymnasts as Team USA star readies for Paris

The 2024 Paris Olympics are just around the corner, and one superstar collegiate gymnast is giving some support to one of the most famous athletes in the sport and giving a warning to the rest of the world.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was on the red carpet ahead of the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles and talked about Simone Biles in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"Simone has always been a GOAT, and I think that this is like her revenge tour. What happened in (2021) was a freak thing, and I think that she is out for revenge," Dunne said. "She's gonna probably win."

Biles is leading the veteran Team USA women’s gymnastics team, which also includes Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, along with newcomers Hezly Rivera, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong. Biles is looking great and in prime form ahead of the Olympics as she looks to avenge a sudden bout of the twisties, which cost her while the Games were held in Tokyo in 2021

Olympic great Nastia Liukin told Fox News Digital it was "almost unfair" for gymnasts to go through the Tokyo Games because of the coronavirus restrictions.

But Liukin was optimistic the American women will do well in Paris.

"They look incredible," she said. "Gosh, I’m like a proud cheerleader mom here on the side. It’s so incredible to be able to watch all of the girls. For each of them, they all have their own personal reasons, and I think that’s what makes it even more special. A lot of them competed at the last Olympics.

"I felt like it was almost unfair. I mean, we were so grateful to have the Olympics, but it was also they didn’t get that full experience. … It’s really special that they now get to experience a Games with an audience. It sounds probably silly, but it really does play a big part in it. I remember watching the ’96 Games and hearing the crowd chant ‘USA,’ and there’s something so special about that."