Olympics

Olympic great Nastia Liukin believes Tokyo Olympics were 'almost unfair'

Liukin tells Fox News Digital what the difference will be at 2024 Games

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 17

Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin is amped for the women’s gymnastics team as they embark on their journey to Paris in hopes to avenge a tumultuous time three years ago in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Games were different for a few reasons. Japan’s coronavirus restrictions forced fans to stay home from the Olympics, and those who were allowed in were encouraged to cheer in their hearts. On top of that, Simone Biles suffered from a case of the twisties and missed a few events.

Nastia Liukin at an SI party

Nastia Liukin attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida. (Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

This time around, Team USA looks sharper than ever.

Biles is back on her game and the team now has ample Olympic experience with Sunni Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles on the roster. Hezly Rivera, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong are among the new competitors on the team.

Liukin, who spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of her partnership with Ancestry, told Fox News Digital she thought it was "almost unfair" for the athletes to compete without fans because of the difference an energetic crowd makes.

Simone Biles and Sunni Lee

Simone Biles acknowledges the crowd alongside teammate Sunisa Lee prior to Women's Balance Beam Final on day 11 of the Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

"They look incredible," she said. "Gosh, I’m like a proud cheerleader mom here on the side. It’s so incredible to be able to watch all of the girls. For each of them, they all have their own personal reasons, and I think that’s what makes it even more special. A lot of them competed at the last Olympics.

" I felt like it was almost unfair. I mean, we were so grateful to have the Olympics, but it was also they didn’t get that full experience. … It’s really special that they now get to experience a Games with an audience. It sounds probably silly, but it really does play a big part in it. I remember watching the ’96 Games and hearing the crowd chant ‘USA,’ and there’s something so special about that."

Liukin praised the veterans on the team for their leadership abilities, especially Biles.

The five-time Olympic medalist said she is "proud" of how Biles has stepped into a leadership role and who she’s become outside of competition over the last few years.

Simone Biles on the balance beam

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the Women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials on June 30, 2024, at Target Center in Minneapolis. (Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"She doesn’t need more medals to solidify, in my opinion, the greatest ever," Liukin said.

The women’s gymnastics side begins July 28.

