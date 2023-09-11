Oklahoma's Jeff Lebby apologizes for having disgraced Baylor coach Art Briles, his father-in-law, on field

University of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has apologized for having his father-in-law, disgraced former Baylor football coach Art Briles, on the field with him during the Sooners’ 28-11 victory over SMU this past Saturday.

Briles was fired by the Bears in 2016 after an investigation found that he and his coaching staff did not take action against players who were named in sexual assault allegations.

"Just want everybody to understand, my father-in-law – his presence on the field after the game the other night is just something that created a distraction," Lebby said in a statement on Monday. "And I do – I apologize for that. That was not the intent at all. The intent was just to celebrate with my family."

Briles was seen wearing all Oklahoma gear at the Sooners’ Owen Field, which caused much backlash on social media.

It got to the point where Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione and head coach Brent Venables were uncomfortable with Briles on the field.

"I was just as disappointed as many of our fans when I learned of the postgame situation tonight," Castiglione said in a statement on Saturday. "It shouldn’t have happened, and it was my expectation it never would based on boundaries we previously set. I’ve addressed it with the appropriate staff."

Lebby defended his father-in-law being on the field with his family after the game, saying "that’s the grandfather of my two kids." He also doubled down on Sunday, making the profile picture of his Instagram one with Briles and him on Oklahoma’s field.

But after conversations with Castiglione and Venables, Lebby said the situation won’t happen again.

"Joe Castiglione, Coach Venables both have addressed concerns with me, have talked to me about it, and again, can make sure that everybody understands that this is something that will not come up again," he told reporters.

Oklahoma is No. 19 in the AP Top 25 poll and will travel to Tulsa on Saturday.