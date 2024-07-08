Oklahoma State star Ollie Gordon breaks silence on arrest

Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon broke his silence on his arrest late last month, offering an apologize to those he hurt.

Gordon faced charges of DUI under 21 years of age, transporting an open container of alcohol, failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and speeding.

"I am deeply sorry for the sections that led to my arrest on June 30th," Gordon said in a statement posted on his Instagram. "I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our program, including our players, Coach Gundy, the staff, Oklahoma State University, and our fans.

"Regardless of the outcome of this pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the OSU football program. I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those who I have disappointed. Thank you."

Gordon was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2023 and was an All-American for the first time in his career. He decided to return to the Cowboys following his sophomore season.

He had 1,732 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns for Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State said Gordon would attend Big 12 Media Days this week.