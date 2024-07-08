Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State star Ollie Gordon breaks silence on arrest

Ollie Gordon is expected to be at Big 12 Media Days

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon broke his silence on his arrest late last month, offering an apologize to those he hurt.

Gordon faced charges of DUI under 21 years of age, transporting an open container of alcohol, failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and speeding.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ollie Gordon vs Texas

Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon broke his silence on his arrest late last month, offering an apologize to those he hurt. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman/USA Today Network)

"I am deeply sorry for the sections that led to my arrest on June 30th," Gordon said in a statement posted on his Instagram. "I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our program, including our players, Coach Gundy, the staff, Oklahoma State University, and our fans.

"Regardless of the outcome of this pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the OSU football program. I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those who I have disappointed. Thank you."

COLORADO FOOTBALL FACES UPHILL BATTLE AS BIG 12 PRESEASON RANKINGS LIST BUFFALOES OUTSIDE TOP-10

Ollie Gordon vs Oklahoma

Gordon faced charges of DUI under 21 years of age, transporting an open container of alcohol, failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and speeding. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman/USA Today Network)

Gordon was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2023 and was an All-American for the first time in his career. He decided to return to the Cowboys following his sophomore season.

He had 1,732 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns for Oklahoma State.

Ollie Gordon vs West Virginia

Gordon was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2023 and was an All-American for the first time in his career. He decided to return to the Cowboys following his sophomore season. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oklahoma State said Gordon would attend Big 12 Media Days this week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.