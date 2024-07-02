Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State star Ollie Gordon arrested on DUI, speeding charges

Gordon ran for more than 1,700 yards last season

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Ollie Gordon, a Heisman Trophy contender and star running back for Oklahoma State, was arrested on Sunday on DUI and speeding charges, according to authorities.

Gordon, 20, was stopped on Interstate 35 near Moore, Oklahoma, early Sunday morning after a highway patrol officer noticed a swerving car going about 82 mph, KOCO-TV reported, citing a police report. The trooper wrote he noticed "an odor associated with an alcoholic beverage" emanating from the vehicle.

Ollie Gordon vs West Virginia

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II, #0, celebrates after scoring on a 46-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers on Oct. 21, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The football player reportedly told the officer that he had not been drinking but had been around friends who had. He refused to do a field sobriety test and later admitted to consuming one alcoholic beverage, according to the report.

Gordon also revealed he had two open containers of alcohol in his vehicle, the station reported. He was later taken to Cleveland County Jail, and a breath sample later revealed he had a BAC of 0.11, which is over the legal limit for an adult younger than 21 years old.

USF TIGHT END, 20, DEAD AFTER CAR CRASH IN MINNESOTA

Ollie Gordon dives into the end zone

Ollie Gordon II, #0 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, dives for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies during the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium on Dec. 27, 2023 in Houston. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Gordon was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2023 and was an All-American for the first time in his career. He decided to return to the Cowboys following his sophomore season.

He had 1,732 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns for Oklahoma State.

"We are aware of the situation," the school told the station.

Ollie Gordon with fans

Running back Ollie Gordon II, #0 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, takes a selfie with fans after rushing for 271 yards on 25 carries with 21 yards on four catches against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Boone Pickens Stadium on Oct. 28, 2023 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Gordon faces charges of DUI under 21 years of age, transporting an open container of alcohol, failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and speeding.

