Odell Beckham Jr. shoots down Patriots trade rumors: 'We got unfinished business'

Odell Beckham Jr. is making one thing perfectly clear -- he’s not going anywhere.

Just after news broke that former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton signed a one-year contract with the New England Patriots, fans began to speculate if the Cleveland Browns star, who was pictured working out with the former MVP earlier this month, was making a similar move.

“@obj to New England? Hmmmm. Welcome to New England Cam! #doyourjob,” comedian Bob Menery said on Twitter.

“Lol no sir boss! But y’all got my brother , wishin nothin but the best and LUV,” Beckham replied.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood also urged the 27-year-old wide receiver to make the jump to New England.

“@obj to the Patriots before the season is done. BANK IT!”

“U can find me in The LAND homie! We got unfinished business,” Beckham said.

Beckham, who sometimes finds himself embroiled in controversy both on and off the field, has been described as a “model guy” during the Browns' offseason this year.

After skipping almost all of Cleveland's program last spring after being acquired in a trade from the New York Giants, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said that Beckham has been an active and willing participant in Zoom team meetings and is “all in.”

“He’s a worker. He loves football. He's smart as hell. He’s just been a model guy this offseason,” Van Pelt said earlier this month. “I can’t wait to get him in the building, get him on the field. He’s been outstanding.”

