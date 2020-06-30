Cardinals release rookie wide receiver after alleged drunken driving incident: report

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly released rookie wide receiver Jeremiah Braswell after he was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

The Cardinals cut Braswell on Monday just days after he was reported to have driven his car into Lake Erie while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Local police received reports around 6:30 p.m. Saturday regarding an orange Chevy Camaro that had driven into Lake Erie. Once on the scene, they found the vehicle off the embankment and in the water. There were no reported injuries.

According to reports, police interviewed Braswell, who was seen by witnesses still in the car while it was in the water. His speech was slurred and he could not explain how his car ended up in the lake, police said. He then submitted to field sobriety tests and officers arrested him.

Braswell signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals this offseason after previously playing for Youngstown State University, from 2015-2019, where he had 51 receptions for 986 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns over 40 career games.

