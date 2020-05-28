Odell Beckham Jr. has the most skewed 'public perception' in the league, NFL insider says

NFL insider Jay Glazer thinks there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Glazer said in a column for The Athletic on Tuesday that he believes that Beckham is the one player in the league whose “public perception” is the most skewed.

BROWNS’ JIMMY HASLAM POKES FUN AT COWBOYS’ JERRY JONES IN HOT MIC REMARK DURING VIRTUAL OWNERS MEETING: REPORT

“He’s a very controversial character, but Beckham is one of the coolest guys you’ll meet in the league,” he wrote.

“He’s one of the nicest, most kind-hearted guys. He’s extremely likable to anyone and everyone he’s around. He will go out of his way knowing how it can affect kids when he meets them. His perception is probably different in that way from what people may think.”

Beckham was drafted by the New York Giants in 2014 and quickly rose to stardom after being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The three-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Browns in March 2019 and controversy followed him.

TOM BRADY RECALLS DREW BLEDSOE’S ‘BARNEY’ PRANK DURING ROOKIE SEASON: ‘THE PURPLE STARTED SEEPING THROUGH THE SHOES’

He was fined over $14,000 after getting into a physical altercation with Baltimore Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey in Week 4. Two weeks later, he was hit with the same fine because of a uniform violation.

Beckham was forced to change his cleats during halftime in a Week 9 game against Seattle Seahawks for another uniform violation.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The wide receiver was also briefly in a firestorm when in January a warrant for his arrest was issued after video surfaced of him slapping a male officer's buttocks in the locker room following LSU’s championship game. He was never arrested and the warrant was dropped.