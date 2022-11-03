Expand / Collapse search
Giants have been in contact with Odell Beckham Jr.’s representatives, GM says

Beckham Jr. is rehabbing from torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The New York Giants have put themselves in a position to add talent for a playoff run after getting off to a 6-2 start as they head into their bye week.

With an offense ranked 30th in the NFL in passing yards (1,140) and tied for last in the league with six passing touchdowns, adding a quality wide receiver for the second half of the season has to be something New York is looking into.

Odell Beckham Jr. (3) of the Los Angeles Rams is shown during Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California.

Odell Beckham Jr. (3) of the Los Angeles Rams is shown during Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Enter former Giant Odell Beckham Jr., who is currently a free agent and rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. 

On Wednesday, Giants general manager Joe Schoen told radio show "Tiki and Tierney" that the organization has been in contact with Beckham’s representatives.

Odell Beckham of the New York Giants is shown on Nov. 25, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Odell Beckham of the New York Giants is shown on Nov. 25, 2018, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

"We’re going to do our due diligence all the time, and he’s a guy that we’ve, you know, we’ve reached out to his representatives, we’re in contact with his representatives," Schoen said. "Where he is on his rehab, what he’s projected to be, whether it’s four weeks from now or five weeks in terms of his health, when he’s going to be available."

"Again, he tore that ACL in February, so his timeline, we got to figure out what that is. When’s he going to be 100% healthy, what he’s looking for financially. So, there’s a lot of stuff that goes into it. Anybody that’ll upgrade our roster, at any position, we’re going to pursue those, and he checks that box of a guy that we’re going to continue to stay in contact with."

Odell Beckham Jr. holds the Lombardi Trophy on Sept. 8, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Odell Beckham Jr. holds the Lombardi Trophy on Sept. 8, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Icon Sportswire)

The Giants drafted Beckham Jr. out of LSU in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent the first five years of his career in New York before being traded to the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of the 2019 season.

With the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Beckham Jr. caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

He impressed in LA’s run to the Super Bowl, grabbing 21 catches for 288 yards during the playoffs.

