Odell Beckham Jr. says he confronted Mike Tomlin over fake yawn during game

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. addressed Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin during their matchup last Thursday – a moment that was lost in the end-of-game melee that lit the sports world on fire.

Beckham told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer on Monday he told Tomlin he felt disrespected when the coach fake-yawned in July when he was asked about having to devise a gameplan to cover the wide receiver.

Beckham fake-yawned in the direction of Tomlin after a 42-yard catch that set up Baker Mayfield’s rushing touchdown. He said he had a chance to also express his feelings to Tomlin about midway through the fourth quarter.

“I said ‘you disrespected me,’” Beckham told the paper. “I said ‘you know who I am.’ And he said ‘I know who you are. That’s why we’re doubling you all game’ and this and that.”

Beckham added: “We were just talking. There’s never been no beef with me and no coach. We were just talking s—t.”

Beckham has had a quiet first season with the Browns.

Through 10 games, Beckham has 48 catches for 692 yards and one touchdown. In 12 games last season with the New York Giants, he had six touchdown catches and 1,052 receiving yards.