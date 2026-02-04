Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

Patriots owner Robert Kraft continues antisemitism fight with new $15M Super Bowl ad campaign

Blue Square Alliance Against Hate's 'Sticky Note' ad shows student solidarity against Jewish hate in school hallways

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, a mission aimed at standing up against Jewish hate, announced a new Super Bowl ad ahead of the game this Sunday in Santa Clara, California.

While Kraft is focused on winning another Super Bowl ring for his franchise, he’s also calling on all Americans to stand up against antisemitism and all forms of hate through a new ad entitled "Sticky Note."

The ad features a young student who is victimized in the halls of his school for being Jewish, with classmates sticking a degrading, antisemitic note on his backpack without him noticing.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on from the field before an NFL game at Highmark Stadium.

Owner Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots looks on prior to the NFL game between the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Oct. 5. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

It goes on to show a fellow student silently overlaying the hateful sticky note with one of their own — a blue square. The student also places a similar blue square on his chest and proudly walks alongside the Jewish boy.

"For the third straight year, the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate is proud to show up on sports’ biggest stage and speak directly to more than 120 million Americans with an urgent message: stand up for each other and stand up to hate wherever you see it," Kraft said in a statement.

"The Blue Square serves as a symbol of unity and solidarity and for sisterhood and brotherhood at a time in which we need it most."

Blue Square’s state-by-state assessment shows that 58% of American adults believe that antisemitism is not an issue, while only 32% said they would speak up in the face of antisemitism. This was a decrease from a 2023 assessment.

'Sticky Note' scene from Super Bowl ad

Scene from Blue Square Alliance Against Hate from their latest Super Bowl Ad, entitled "Sticky Note." (Blue Square Alliance Against Hate)

"Hate will not be defeated unless we take it upon ourselves to stand up to it," Adam Katz, President of the Blue Square Alliance against Hate, said in a statement. "Our missions at the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate is simply that: to inspire Americans to stand up to hate in their own communities, online, and wherever they see it. With this ad, we’re reaching hundreds of millions of Americans and encouraging them to take up this collective mission.

"Together, we can defeat hate in America in all its forms."

Blue Square has had previous campaigns showcasing powerful ads, including their "When There Are No Words" message that had a heavy impact in October 2025.

During last year’s Super Bowl, Tom Brady and Snoop Dogg were among those featured in "No Reason To Hate." Blue Square also had its "Silence" ad during the Super Bowl in 2024.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft smiles on the field before a game at Nissan Stadium.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft smiles before the NFL 2025 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 19. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

This $15 million ad buy will reach Americans through television, social media, YouTube, and billboards over the next few months.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

