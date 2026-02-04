Top NHL prospect Gavin McKenna charged with assault in downtown Penn State incident, court document shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gavin McKenna, a top NHL prospect who currently plays for the Penn State Nittany Lions’ ice hockey team, is facing an assault charge after an alleged altercation on Saturday night.

A criminal complaint was filed on Wednesday, where McKenna, 18, is being charged with felony aggravated assault that "attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indolence."

McKenna is also being charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct from the incident on Jan. 31.

"We are aware that charges have been filed; however, as this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not have any further comment," a Penn State official told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The altercation occurred in downtown State College, according to Onward State.

McKenna had been at a bar with friends and family following the team’s outdoor game at Beaver Stadium against Michigan State, the outlet reported. McKenna scored in the game, though it was a 5-4 Spartans win.

During the incident, McKenna allegedly assaulted an individual, leaving the victim with a broken jaw.

The State College Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

McKenna is considered by many to be the potential first overall pick of the 2026 NHL Draft, as the left-winger has shined in 24 games thus far with the Nittany Lions after playing in the WHL for the last three years with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

McKenna, who grew up in Whitehouse, Yukon, Canada, totaled 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) across 56 games last season with the Tigers before making the jump to NCAA hockey.

He has also represented Canada at the World Junior U-20 Championships for the past two years, tallying four goals and 10 assists in seven games this year.

McKenna is awaiting a preliminary hearing on his case, according to court documents.

