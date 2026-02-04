Expand / Collapse search
Penn State Nittany Lions

Top NHL prospect Gavin McKenna charged with assault in downtown Penn State incident, court document shows

McKenna is facing multiple assault charges for an alleged incident after outdoor game in State College

Scott Thompson
Gavin McKenna, a top NHL prospect who currently plays for the Penn State Nittany Lions’ ice hockey team, is facing an assault charge after an alleged altercation on Saturday night.

A criminal complaint was filed on Wednesday, where McKenna, 18, is being charged with felony aggravated assault that "attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indolence."

McKenna is also being charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct from the incident on Jan. 31.

Gavin McKenna on ice

Gavin McKenna of the Penn State Nittany Lions walks off the ice before an NCAA men's hockey game against the Michigan State Spartans at the West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium on Jan. 31, 2026 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

"We are aware that charges have been filed; however, as this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not have any further comment," a Penn State official told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The altercation occurred in downtown State College, according to Onward State.

McKenna had been at a bar with friends and family following the team’s outdoor game at Beaver Stadium against Michigan State, the outlet reported. McKenna scored in the game, though it was a 5-4 Spartans win.

During the incident, McKenna allegedly assaulted an individual, leaving the victim with a broken jaw.

Gavin McKenna skates

Gavin McKenna of the Penn State Nittany Lions skates before an NCAA men's hockey game against the Michigan State Spartans at the West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium on Jan. 31, 2026 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

The State College Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

McKenna is considered by many to be the potential first overall pick of the 2026 NHL Draft, as the left-winger has shined in 24 games thus far with the Nittany Lions after playing in the WHL for the last three years with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

McKenna, who grew up in Whitehouse, Yukon, Canada, totaled 129 points (41 goals, 88 assists) across 56 games last season with the Tigers before making the jump to NCAA hockey.

He has also represented Canada at the World Junior U-20 Championships for the past two years, tallying four goals and 10 assists in seven games this year.

Gavin McKenna skates on ice

Gavin McKenna of the Penn State Nittany Lions warms up before a game against the Michigan State Spartans during NCAA men's hockey at the West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium on January 31, 2026 in State College, Pennsylvania. The Spartans won 5-4 in overtime. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

McKenna is awaiting a preliminary hearing on his case, according to court documents.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

