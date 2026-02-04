Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Mavericks send Anthony Davis to Wizards in eight-player trade: report

The Lakers traded Davis to the Mavericks in Feb. 2025 for Luka Doncic

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Anthony Davis traded to Wizards | The Herd Video

Anthony Davis traded to Wizards | The Herd

The Dallas Mavericks have traded Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards. Colin Cowherd reacts to the news and discusses what this means for Cooper Flagg's future.

Anthony Davis' injury-riddled run with the Dallas Mavericks appears to be over.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported, citing sources, that the 10-time All-Star forward was included in a blockbuster trade that would send him to the Washington Wizards.

In exchange for Davis, the Mavericks are expected to receive Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, as well as multiple first- and second-round draft picks.

Anthony Davis on court

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center.  (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum will reportedly join Davis in Washington. This marks the second blockbuster trade for the Wizards in 2026.

Washington acquired four-time All-Star Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert last month. Young has yet to appear in a game with the Wizards due to a knee and quadriceps injury. He is expected to be re-evaluated after next week's All-Star break.

Anthony Davis with the ball

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis handles the game ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Dallas.  (AP Photo/LM Otero)

In January, Davis suffered from ligament damage in his left hand. The Mavericks team doctor later confirmed that Davis was able to avoid surgery to repair the damage. In mid-January, the Mavs said Davis would require an estimated six weeks to "heal from the injury."

Anthony Davis look on before a game

Anthony Davis (3) of the Dallas Mavericks looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Center on Jan. 01, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks defeated the Wizards 132-101 on Tuesday. Washington entered Wednesday in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

