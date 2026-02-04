Mavericks send Anthony Davis to Wizards in eight-player trade: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anthony Davis' injury-riddled run with the Dallas Mavericks appears to be over.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported, citing sources, that the 10-time All-Star forward was included in a blockbuster trade that would send him to the Washington Wizards.

In exchange for Davis, the Mavericks are expected to receive Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, as well as multiple first- and second-round draft picks.

Jaden Hardy, D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum will reportedly join Davis in Washington. This marks the second blockbuster trade for the Wizards in 2026.

Washington acquired four-time All-Star Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert last month. Young has yet to appear in a game with the Wizards due to a knee and quadriceps injury. He is expected to be re-evaluated after next week's All-Star break.

In January, Davis suffered from ligament damage in his left hand. The Mavericks team doctor later confirmed that Davis was able to avoid surgery to repair the damage. In mid-January, the Mavs said Davis would require an estimated six weeks to "heal from the injury."

The New York Knicks defeated the Wizards 132-101 on Tuesday. Washington entered Wednesday in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

