New York Rangers

Rangers trade All-Star Artemi Panarin to Kings, ending 7-year New York tenure: report

Kings reportedly reached a 2-year extension with Panarin

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
NHL commissioner reveals what’s in store for the future of hockey Video

NHL commissioner reveals what’s in store for the future of hockey

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman discusses the upcoming playoffs and the future success of professional hockey on ‘Special Report.’

The New York Rangers have finally made the move on a trade involving Artemi Panarin.

The Rangers are sending Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a conditional third-round pick and prospect Liam Greentree, according to ESPN.

The writing has been on the wall for a Panarin deal, with the Rangers struggling at 22-28-6 this season and the veteran left-winger having just one year left on his contract. Panarin’s deal carried an $11.642 million average annual value entering the season, and he is set for free agency after the year.

Artemi Panarin celebrates goal

Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers celebrates a Chris Kreider #20 goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in Game Six of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 16, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

With this trade, the Kings already have an extension in place – a sticking point with Panarin and his team, given their control in this process. ESPN reported an $11 million average annual value over two years. 

Panarin also told the Rangers that Los Angeles was the destination he wanted.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals were among teams interested in reaching a deal with New York for Panarin.

Panarin, 34, was reportedly looking for a deal close to $50 million, and some teams might not have been willing to get the job done there if it didn’t make sense on their books.

Artemi Panarin looks on

New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) warms up before the game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose on March 29, 2025.  (Robert Edwards-Imagn Images)

But the Kings piqued the Russian All-Star’s interest, and he joins a team gunning for a playoff spot out of the Pacific Division in the Western Conference.

The Kings are 23-17-14 this season, tied for the most overtime losses with the Vegas Golden Knights — the leader of the Pacific Division with 64 points. The Kings are just behind at 60 points.

This next chapter for Panarin marks the end of a seven-year stint with the Rangers, who were unable to reach the Stanley Cup despite recent success. Panarin was a key piece in that, including a 120-point 2023-24 campaign where New York won the Presidents’ Trophy for the best regular-season record.

Artemi Panarin in action

New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates across the blue against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena on April 10, 2025.  (Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images)

The Rangers fell to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games that season.

This season, Panarin has scored 19 goals with 38 assists for 57 points despite the Rangers’ woes.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

