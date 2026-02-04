Canadian-born singer Tate McRae sparks fury after backing Team USA in Olympics ad: ‘Traitor’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canadian-born pop singer Tate McRae appeared in an NBC ad for the Milan Cortina Olympics, in which she expressed support for Team USA. McRae was born in Calgary, Alberta, in 2003, and attended high school in the country. However, she has made her music career in the U.S.

In the ad, McRae is seen speaking to an owl, asking how to get to Milan. She expresses excitement over watching American athletes, including Lindsey Vonn, and closed it out by hyping up America's Game – the Super Bowl.

"I'm trying to get to Milan for an amazing opening ceremony, and meet Team USA. Gonna spend the week with some of America's best, skating for gold, and Lindsey Vonn's epic comeback. And back to the states for the big game, Super Bowl LX," she said in the commercial.

McRae's support for the U.S. in the ad prompted criticisms from Canadians across social media.

One user referenced President Donald Trump's previous suggestion that Canada become America's 51st state.

"Every year I feel more valid in my dislike of her. Girl why are you advertising for the USA team after that country threatened to annex your actual home country of Canada? Traitor s---," the user wrote.

One user wrote, "Not the Canadian born and raised girl, promoting Team USA and wearing all red, given the state of the USA and everything Trump has said about Canada… I guess a paycheque is a paycheque? This is so embarrassing."

Another user wrote, "Tate McRae, who is from Calgary Alberta, is doing Olympic promos for Team USA... more like ‘Trait McRator’ AMIRITE!"

Some Americans and Canadians have stood up for the ascendant pop star in the face of the backlash,

"Quote tweets are full of woke Canadians attacking her as a traitor for promoting Team USA. Tate McRae is the model immigrant. This is what assimilation looks like. She’s part of our melting pot. Take your anti-American xenophobia elsewhere," one user wrote on a collage of the criticisms against McRae.

Another user wrote, "Selling out for usa is the most albertan thing she could do to be fair."

Tensions between the U.S. and Canada are historically higher than at the previous Winter Olympics amid Trump's proposition to annex the country and the imposition of tariffs on Canadian goods coming into the U.S. last year.

This year's Winter Games could see fans of the two countries booing each other's national anthems, as well as potential fights in hockey matches, as was seen during the NHL's 4 Nations Face Off last January.

Multiple athletes competing for the upcoming U.S. women's ice hockey Olympic team have said they are willing to engage in physical combat with Canadian players if it comes to it.

U.S. women's hockey star Caroline Harvey said she is prepared to fight and even hear Canadians boo "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Games.

"It's expected, especially playing Canada," Harvey told Fox News Digital of potential anthem booing at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee media summit in October. "They don't like us very much. So, it's more motivating than anything and, personally, it fuels the fire and makes us want to, you know, beat them more than ever.

"I don't like them either. They're a respectable competitor. They're so good and always give us such a hard game. It's so back-and-forth. But when we get in the heat of the moment, we just always fight and don't like them. … It does get personal at times."

Veteran teammate Kendall Coyne Schofield, the mother of a toddler and self-described "lover, not a fighter," told Fox News Digital in October she would fight if the situation demands it.

"If I have to, I have to," she said. "And I wouldn't say I'm not a fighter in the sense that I've fought for many things in life. But I would just say in general. Fighting is not a strength of my game. But if I'm out there, and I have to, you know, help my teammates out, I will. But you won't find me starting the fight, I can tell you that."

Meanwhile, in the skeleton competition, many Americans are outraged over the absence of five-time Olympian Katie Uhlaender in Milan Cortina, after Team Canada was found to have manipulated an Olympic qualifier last month that prevented Uhlaender from being able to earn enough points to make this year's Winter Games.