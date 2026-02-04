Chris Paul, Clippers finally part ways in three-team trade involving Raptors and Nets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Paul, the 40-year-old future Hall of Fame point guard, is heading to the eighth NBA squad of his career after a three-team trade on Wednesday.

But it might be short-lived.

Paul is heading to the Toronto Raptors as part of a three-team deal involving his Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets.

The full trade is as follows, per ESPN:

Raptors: Chris Paul and Ochai Agbaji

Nets: 2032 Raptors second-round pick and cash considerations

The Raptors, however, will not require Paul to report to the team, and they could still move him elsewhere before the 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

This was a deal that helped both sides clean things up on the books, especially the Clippers, after they surprisingly parted ways back in December.

It was on Dec. 3 when Paul confirmed on his social media that the two sides did not see eye to eye, and ESPN reported Paul was not on speaking terms with head coach Ty Lue prior to leaving the team.

Paul later told People that he was "at peace" with his decision, and looked forward to whatever happens next. He played just 16 games with the Clippers this season, averaging only 2.9 points and 3.3 assists per game.

Now, Paul, who plans to retire at the end of this season, perhaps wants to join a contender looking to make a push toward the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Agbaji played in 42 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in his time off the bench. He also made 13 starts for Toronto.

Paul is a 12-time All-Star and a franchise legend for the Clippers, which is why this unceremonious end was hard to fathom for fans. He spent seven of his 21 years in Los Angeles, averaging 18.2 points, 9.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game over 409 contests.

But Paul’s stardom in the NBA began with the Hornets, first in Oklahoma City before the franchise relocated to New Orleans. He spent six seasons with the Hornets before moving to the Clippers.

After the Clippers, Paul found a home with the Houston Rockets for the 2017-18 season, spending two years there before jumping back to Oklahoma City, this time with their current franchise, the Thunder.

Paul went with the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs this past season before returning to the West Coast with the Clippers.

