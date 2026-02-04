Maryland Democrats hang sign dismissing concerns over trans athletes in women's sports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Maryland Freedom Caucus, a group of GOP delegates in the Maryland state legislature, made a post on social media showing a sign that appeared to have been hung by Democrat colleagues, dismissing concerns over trans athletes in women's sports.

The post claimed the sign was hung Wednesday, which was National Girls & Women in Sports Day.

The sign, which has a signature from the Maryland Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus, was hung on the offices of Democrat state delegates Eric Ebersole and Nick Allen.

Ebersole and Allen provided a joint statement to Fox News Digital addressing the sign.

"As proud allies, we support the LGBTQ+ Caucus and its work to fight discrimination and counter the rampant misinformation targeting the transgender community. Our office is next door to that of our friend, colleague, and Chair of the LGBTQ+ Caucus, and it will always be a safe space. At a time when adults, especially those in positions of power, feel compelled to publicly bully trans kids, we choose to stand with the LGBTQ+ community today and always," the statement read.

The sign makes the claim that "trans women have no competitive advantage" in women's sports.

In 2021, the British Journal of Sports Medicine published a study that said transgender women maintain an advantage over biological women even after a year of hormone therapy treatment.

EDUCATION DEPT LAUNCHES 18 TITLE IX PROBES AFTER SCOTUS HEARS ARGUMENTS IN EFFORTS TO PROTECT WOMEN'S SPORTS

The sign also went on to state, "anti-dignity policies put transgender youth at risk," "banning transgender youth is illegal" and "invasive enforcement creates fear."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Ebersole, Allen and the Maryland Legislative LGBTQ+ Caucus for a response.

This all happened a day before the Maryland state legislature is scheduled to vote on the Fairness in Girls' Sports Act.

The bill would require "certain interscholastic and intramural junior varsity and varsity athletic teams or sports sponsored by certain schools and certain locker rooms to be expressly designated based on biological sex; prohibiting certain entities from taking certain adverse actions against a school for maintaining separate interscholastic and intramural junior varsity and varsity athletic teams or sports or locker rooms for students of the female sex."

So far, 27 states in the U.S. have similar laws in effect that enforce bans on trans athletes in girls sports.