Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

Power outage halts Milan Cortina Olympics curling competition moments after matches begin

Curling competition started Wednesday in Cortina ahead of Games opening ceremony

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The highly anticipated 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics ran into an unexpected speeding bump as competition opened on Wednesday.

A brief power delay interrupted the opening curling competitions after lights flickered inside the historic stadium. Several curlers stayed loose by continuing to slide on the ice during the delay.

The return of the bright lights drew cheers from the crowd. Officials said they were investigating the cause, though no immediate details were available.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Curling competition

South Korea's Yeongseok Jeong sweeps a stone, during the mixed doubles round robin phase of the curling competition against Sweden, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Curling in Cortina — eight teams in mixed doubles — began two full days before the opening ceremony for this year's Winter Games.

American curler Korey Dropkin said he's looked forward to this moment for a long time. 

"Being amongst the best, it’s a very cool atmosphere to be part of," said Dropkin, a first-time Olympian who will begin competition Thursday. "We’re looking forward to being ready to compete and pour our hearts out on the ice."

2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPICS: EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT THIS YEAR'S WINTER GAMES

Opening night in this mountain resort was just the first of the round-robin matches in mixed doubles curling, where teams with one woman and one man face off against one another.

Athletes compete during a curling mixed doubles session

Sweden's Rasmus and Isabella Wranaa compete during a curling mixed doubles session against South Korea at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Fans have arrived in Cortina in anticipation of the first matches. They clapped, rang bells and chanted for their countries and favorite curlers when their teams scored or there was a break in the action.

Some in the crowd held large flags for the Czech Republic, whose team was competing against Canada. Canadian fans wearing red waved handheld flags.

Preparations for the curling competition at the Winter Olympics

Preparations for the first curling competition are made at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Italian duo Stefania Constantini, who is from Cortina, and Amos Mosaner are the defending world and Olympic champions in mixed doubles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue