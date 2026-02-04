Power outage halts Milan Cortina Olympics curling competition moments after matches begin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The highly anticipated 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics ran into an unexpected speeding bump as competition opened on Wednesday.

A brief power delay interrupted the opening curling competitions after lights flickered inside the historic stadium. Several curlers stayed loose by continuing to slide on the ice during the delay.

The return of the bright lights drew cheers from the crowd. Officials said they were investigating the cause, though no immediate details were available.

Curling in Cortina — eight teams in mixed doubles — began two full days before the opening ceremony for this year's Winter Games.

American curler Korey Dropkin said he's looked forward to this moment for a long time.

"Being amongst the best, it’s a very cool atmosphere to be part of," said Dropkin, a first-time Olympian who will begin competition Thursday. "We’re looking forward to being ready to compete and pour our hearts out on the ice."

Opening night in this mountain resort was just the first of the round-robin matches in mixed doubles curling, where teams with one woman and one man face off against one another.

Fans have arrived in Cortina in anticipation of the first matches. They clapped, rang bells and chanted for their countries and favorite curlers when their teams scored or there was a break in the action.

Some in the crowd held large flags for the Czech Republic, whose team was competing against Canada. Canadian fans wearing red waved handheld flags.

Italian duo Stefania Constantini, who is from Cortina, and Amos Mosaner are the defending world and Olympic champions in mixed doubles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

