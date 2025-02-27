Criticism of Wayne Gretzky by Canadians due to his support for Trump has 'broken his heart,' wife says

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has been criticized by fellow Canadians for his apparent support of President Donald Trump.

Trump has drawn disdain from the country up north for saying it should become the "51st state" and initiating tariffs on Canadian goods.

Before the 4 Nations Face-Off championship between the U.S. and Canada in Boston, Gretzky was named Canada's honorary captain, and he received backlash.

That prompted hockey legend Bobby Orr, a fellow Canadian, to write in the Toronto Sun that he was disappointed when he read criticism about someone he considers one of the "greatest Canadians ever."

"How fickle can people be, when someone who has given so much time and effort to Canadian hockey is treated in such a way," Orr’s column said. "Listen, we all have our personal beliefs as they pertain to things such as religion and politics. Wayne respects your right to such beliefs – why can’t you respect his?"

Janet Gretzky, Wayne's wife, saw Orr's column, and she reacted on social media.

"Thank you Mr. Bobby Orr. Your words mean the world to Wayne and his family , i have never met anyone who is more Proud to be a Canadian and it has broken his heart to read and see the mean comments . . He would do anything to make Canadians Proud , with his Love for Hockey and his Country," Janet wrote in an Instagram post in which she shared Orr's column.

Janet's post did not end the criticism.

One user commented, "You cant be a great Canadian if you support trump who trying to destroy canada its that simple."

Another wrote, "Written from one Trumper for another. If Wayne is so proud, maybe he should make a public statement denouncing your friend’s call to annex his homeland. Thanks would speak louder than anything a fellow Trumper could write about him."

Trump recently said he asked Gretzky to become the next "governor of Canada" after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would be resigning.

But after Gretzky expressed support for "Canada remaining a separate Country, rather than becoming a cherished and beautiful 51st State," Trump declared Gretzky a "free agent."

"I don’t want anyone in Canada to say anything bad about him. He supports Canada the way it is, as he should, even though it’s not nearly as good as it could be as part of the Greatest and Most Powerful Country in the World, the Good Ole’ U.S.A.!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Wednesday.

Gretzky attended a victory party for Trump's 2024 election win after Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris. Gretzky was spotted wearing a MAGA hat shortly afterward and attended Trump's inauguration.

