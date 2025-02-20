Expand / Collapse search
NHL

Justin Trudeau sends fiery message to US after Canada's 4 Nations win

Canada topped the US in overtime

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent a fiery message to the United States on Thursday night as his country won the 4 Nations Face-Off in an overtime thriller.

Team Canada’s Connor McDavid scored the game-winning goal to give his team the 3-2 win over the U.S.

Justin Trudeau in 2019

Jun 17, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau greets fans at a Toronto Raptors rally at Nathan Phillips Square.  (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

The game was played amid political strife between Trudeau and President Donald Trump as the U.S. world leader has teased Canadian lawmakers about the country becoming its "51st state." Trump has openly called Trudeau the "governor" of Canada as well. It continued on Thursday ahead of the game.

"You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game," he posted on X.

Politics infiltrated hockey earlier this month as NHL and NBA fans booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" when Trump announced tariffs against Canada, which have since been paused.

Justin Trudeau watches 4 Nations with his family

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his son Xavier wait for the start of the first period of 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game between Canada and the United States in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.  (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

The booing continued into the 4 Nations Face-Off and it culminated in a round of fisticuffs during the U.S. and Canada’s first matchup. Three fights occurred in a mere nine seconds after Canadian fans booed the national anthem in Montreal.

The U.S. was able to pull out a win in that game.

Canadian fans drowned out the smattering of boos in the TD Garden as they sang "O, Canada." American fans followed up with their own singing of the national anthem.

Team Canada forward Sam Bennett (9) celebrates scoring against Team USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game at TD Garden.

Team Canada forward Sam Bennett (9) celebrates scoring against Team USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the second period during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game at TD Garden. (Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images)

When the dust cleared, it was the Canadians who were holding the 4 Nations trophy.

