Justin Trudeau sends fiery message to US after Canada's 4 Nations win

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent a fiery message to the United States on Thursday night as his country won the 4 Nations Face-Off in an overtime thriller.

Team Canada’s Connor McDavid scored the game-winning goal to give his team the 3-2 win over the U.S.

The game was played amid political strife between Trudeau and President Donald Trump as the U.S. world leader has teased Canadian lawmakers about the country becoming its "51st state." Trump has openly called Trudeau the "governor" of Canada as well. It continued on Thursday ahead of the game.

"You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game," he posted on X.

Politics infiltrated hockey earlier this month as NHL and NBA fans booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" when Trump announced tariffs against Canada, which have since been paused.

The booing continued into the 4 Nations Face-Off and it culminated in a round of fisticuffs during the U.S. and Canada’s first matchup. Three fights occurred in a mere nine seconds after Canadian fans booed the national anthem in Montreal.

The U.S. was able to pull out a win in that game.

Canadian fans drowned out the smattering of boos in the TD Garden as they sang "O, Canada." American fans followed up with their own singing of the national anthem.

When the dust cleared, it was the Canadians who were holding the 4 Nations trophy.