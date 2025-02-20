'Miracle on Ice' hero Mike Eruzione on national anthem boos at 4 Nations: 'I was very disappointed'

If former Olympic gold medalist Mike Eruzione were still playing hockey, he might have found himself in one of those fights between Team USA and Team Canada during their 4 Nations Face-Off game on Saturday in Montreal.

Three fights occurred in nine seconds at the start of the game between the longtime rivals, which occurred shortly after many in the Bell Centre crowd booed "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Of course, the fights didn't occur as a result of the booing — Team USA's Matthew Tkachuk, who took part in the first fight, admitted they were planned by himself, his brother Brady and J.T. Miller well before the game.

But, at the very least, the players have since said that the boos got their juices flowing — and it did the same for Eruzione.

"I was very disappointed in that situation. It’s a hockey game, it has no political ramifications," Eruzione said on "The Will Cain Show" hours before the 4 Nations Face-Off final between the two teams on Thursday.

The "Miracle on Ice," which turns 45 years old on Saturday, was when Eruzione's game-winning goal put the U.S. team, a heavy underdog full of college players, over the top against the Soviets, who had dominated international hockey for years. Eruzione was the captain of that team, which would go on to win the gold medal two days later.

That USA-USSR matchup, played in Lake Placid, New York, had much higher stakes, given the Cold War.

"1980 was different. We played the Soviets, and it was a big battle from a political standpoint," Eruzione said.

But politics are now indeed playing a role in this rivalry, especially for the fans. For Canadians, it has been their response to President Donald Trump and his proposed 25% tariffs on goods coming from Canada to the U.S. and his proclamations that Canada could become the "51st state."

USA fans responded by booing the Canadian national anthem in Boston before Canada's game against Finland on Monday, and it should not surprise anyone if it occurs again on Thursday — but Eruzione is hoping it can be avoided.

"I hope we don’t hear anything like that tonight," he said.

Puck drop at Boston's TD Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET.

