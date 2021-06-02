Nuggets' Michael Malone on fan behavior: 'People are acting the fool'

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone offered his two cents on the recent spate of wild fan behavior across the league that has led to indefinite bans and even arrests.

Five fans last week faced indefinite bans from arenas after multiple negative interactions between them, players and families of players. On Sunday night, a fan was arrested after throwing a water bottle at the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving and another was arrested for rushing the court at the Capita l One Arena in Washington.

Malone was the latest coach to rip the behavior, saying it "tarnishes the game."

"People are acting the fool. That’s my reaction. And it’s almost like it’s a copycat thing now: who can one-up the other person," he said after the team’s Game 5 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

"... I think some people are coming out of this COVID pandemic and maybe they just are trying to express themselves. But that’s not the way to do it. Let the players play the game, enjoy the game and keep your (rear) in the seat, keep your water bottles in your lap and please don’t spit or use any racist language to any player."

The Nuggets put together a double-overtime victory over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Denver has a 3-2 lead in the series and could move to the second round with a victory on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.