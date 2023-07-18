Novak Djokovic fined for Wimbledon racket smash

Novak Djokovic will pay the price for losing his cool in the fifth set of the Wimbledon final as he appeared to lose more than just the possibility of an eighth title at the All-England Club.

The Serbian superstar was fined about $8,000 on Monday for smashing his racket into the net post during his loss to Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic appeared to tweak his wrist during the temper tantrum but was able to recover to give all that he had against the 20-year-old Spaniard.

"There’s not much to talk about that," Djokovic said after the match, via Tennis Majors. "(It) was frustration. I had break points in the second game. Just a tough, tough couple of points. He played amazing to break my serve, which was enough to win the fifth."

As Djokovic looked to come back to clinch his 24th Grand Slam title, he went down 3-1 to Alcaraz in the final set. Alcaraz hit an incredible winner after bouncing line-to-line to try to keep Djokovic from forcing another deuce.

Alcaraz managed to pick up the point and the game to go up 3-1 in the set. Djokovic’s frustrations let loose as he took his racket and smashed it into the net post.

Alcaraz made Djokovic work the entire match. He lost the first set 6-1 but then put the Serbian on his heels by winning the next two sets, including a tiebreaker in the second, which snapped Djokovic’s streak of 15 consecutive tiebreaks won at Grand Slams.

Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title last year at the U.S. Open. He topped Casper Ruud in for sets and officially announced his presence on the men’s circuit. He already took home runs at the Indian Wells Masters and the Madrid Open and made a semifinal appearance at the French Open.

Djokovic had already won the Australian Open and the French Open this year.