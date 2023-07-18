Expand / Collapse search
Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic fined for Wimbledon racket smash

Ryan Gaydos
Novak Djokovic will pay the price for losing his cool in the fifth set of the Wimbledon final as he appeared to lose more than just the possibility of an eighth title at the All-England Club.

The Serbian superstar was fined about $8,000 on Monday for smashing his racket into the net post during his loss to Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic appeared to tweak his wrist during the temper tantrum but was able to recover to give all that he had against the 20-year-old Spaniard.

Novak Djokovic with his hands on his hips

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after losing a point against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the men's singles final on day 14 of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

"There’s not much to talk about that," Djokovic said after the match, via Tennis Majors. "(It) was frustration. I had break points in the second game. Just a tough, tough couple of points. He played amazing to break my serve, which was enough to win the fifth."

As Djokovic looked to come back to clinch his 24th Grand Slam title, he went down 3-1 to Alcaraz in the final set. Alcaraz hit an incredible winner after bouncing line-to-line to try to keep Djokovic from forcing another deuce.

Alcaraz managed to pick up the point and the game to go up 3-1 in the set. Djokovic’s frustrations let loose as he took his racket and smashed it into the net post.

Djokovic's smashes racket

A detailed view of Novak Djokovic's smashed racket during the Men's Singles Final against Carlos Alcaraz on day 14 of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Alcaraz made Djokovic work the entire match. He lost the first set 6-1 but then put the Serbian on his heels by winning the next two sets, including a tiebreaker in the second, which snapped Djokovic’s streak of 15 consecutive tiebreaks won at Grand Slams.

Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title last year at the U.S. Open. He topped Casper Ruud in for sets and officially announced his presence on the men’s circuit. He already took home runs at the Indian Wells Masters and the Madrid Open and made a semifinal appearance at the French Open.

Novak Djokovic talks to crowd

Novak Djokovic speaks after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final on day 14 of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Djokovic had already won the Australian Open and the French Open this year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.