Wimbledon
Published

Marketa Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon: ‘Tennis is crazy’

Ons Jabeur is now 0-3 in major finals

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Marketa Vondrousova defeated Ons Jabeur on Saturday at the women’s Wimbledon final to win her first Grand Slam title. 

Vondrousova won in straight sets, becoming the lowest-ranked and first unseeeded woman to win Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-4 victory. 

Marketa Vondrousova plays against Ons Jabeur

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in action against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023.  (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Vondrousova was the first unseeded woman to play in a Wimbledon final during the Open Era. 

"I don’t even know what’s happening right now. It’s an amazing feeling," Vondrousova said after the match. 

Vondrousova could not compete at last year's Wimbledon tournament after she underwent wrist surgery, so instead she showed up as a fan to cheer on a friend. 

"After everything I’ve been through – I had a cast last year this time – it’s just amazing that I can stand here and hold this," Vondrousova said. "Tennis is crazy."  

Marketa Vondrousova celebrates winning Wimbledon

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023.  (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Vondrousova, a 24-year-old lefty from the Czech Republic, trailed in both sets before rallying against Jabeur. 

In the first set, Vondrousova won by winning the last four games before taking the final three games in the second set.

Jabeur was looking for her first Grand Slam title and called the defeat the "most painful loss" of her career. 

"It’s going to be a tough day today for me, but I’m not going to give up," Jabeur said on the court after the match. "I'm going to come back stronger. 

Ons Jabeur receives the runner-up trophy at Wimbledon

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur receives her runner-up trophy after losing to Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023.  (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The loss dropped Jabeur to 0-3 in major finals. 

"I want to thank my team for always believing in me, and we’re going to make it one day," Jabeur added. "I promise you."

Jabeur lost to Elena Rybakina in the 2022 Wimbledon final. 
 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

