Noah Lyles refuses to wager Olympic gold medal in race vs. Tyreek Hill

Lyles said he wouldn't even put up the medal if Hill bet his Super Bowl ring

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
The stakes haven't been raised for a potential race between Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill

Lyles said he would not put his first and only Olympic gold medal, which he won in the men's 100-meter final at the Paris Olympics, on the line in a 100-meter dash against Hill during an appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show" Wednesday. 

"What has he earned to deserve that status?" Lyles said. "He plays football, and he's a great football player, but he doesn't get to jump the line just because he thinks he's fast."

Lyles said he wouldn't even put his medal on the line if Hill wagered his Super Bowl ring, which he won with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 season. 

"I don't want a Super Bowl ring," Lyles said. "I'm very, very content with my Olympic medals." 

Noah Lyles holds an American flag

American track star Noah Lyles celebrates winning a gold medal after winning the men's 100-meter final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Hill said he would beat Hill in a race in an interview on the "Up and Adams" show earlier in August, which prompted a back-and-forth between the two stars over a potential race. 

Hill most recently challenged Lyles to a 50-yard race in a response on X to a video of Lyles criticizing Hill in an interview on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast. 

"Sign the contract and lock in that 50-yard race…." Hill wrote in the post. 

However, Lyles also told Patrick Tuesday he won't compete in any race with Hill that uses yards as a unit of measurement. 

Tyreek Hill at practice

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins during training camp with the Atlanta Falcons Aug. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Hill's teammate, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, told Fox News Digital he believes a few of their other teammates could also hold their own against Lyles in a race. 

"I feel like we all could run with him," Mostert said of Lyles. "And I know that Noah Lyles brought up the fact that he would race Tyreek in a 60-yard dash or something like that. Or whatever the case may be. I feel like we all could run that 60-yard dash."

Hill ran track in high school, where his best 100-meter time was 10.19, while Lyles just won the event by a photo finish at 9.79. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.