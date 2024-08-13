Dolphins' Tyreek Hill confident he could beat Noah Lyles in sprint, takes shot at gold medalist over COVID

Tyreek Hill is known for blowing past NFL defensive backs and finding open space for his quarterback – whether it has been Patrick Mahomes or Tua Tagovailoa.

Recently named the best player in the NFL by the NFL Network, Hill appeared to have his sights set on the "Fastest Man in the World."

Noah Lyles won the 100-meter dash at the Paris Olympics for the first gold medal of his Olympic career.

Hill, who was responding to comments Lyles made about NBA champions not being world champions, maintained he could beat Lyles in a sprint in an interview on "Up & Adams."

"Noah Lyles can’t say nothing after what just happened to him," Hill said. "Then he want to come out and pretend like he’s sick. I feel like that’s horseradish. For him to do that and say that, like we’re not world champions of our sport, let’s speak on what you know about and that’s track."

Adams asked Hill if he wanted to race Lyles.

"I would beat Noah Lyles … I wouldn’t beat him by a lot but I would beat Noah Lyles. When I beat him, I’m going to put on a COVID mask and let him know I mean business."

Hill then added two more posts to the fire.

"I like me in a race 2028 I’m running," he wrote on X in addition to a photo of himself in a track uniform.

Lyles, who won a bronze medal in the 200 as he battled COVID, did not appear to respond to Hill’s challenge.

Hill ran a 10.19 in the 100 when he was in high school. Lyles’ time in the 100 at the Olympics was 9.79.