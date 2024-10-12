No. 4 Penn State fights back from two-touchdown deficit for walk-off win against unranked USC in overtime

Palms were sweaty all over State College, but the Nittany Lions can breathe a sigh of relief.

After trailing by as many as 14 points, No. 4 Penn State won in a walk-off against unranked USC on the road, 33-30.

Tied at 30, USC had 2:53 left and all three timeouts, but it didn't use any of them. Then, near midfield with roughly 10 seconds left, Miller Moss threw an interception, giving Penn State a Hail Mary opportunity. That was also intercepted, sending the game into overtime.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

USC got the ball first in overtime but lost three yards and decided to attempt a field goal. The kick went wide left, making it much easier for the Nittany Lions during their turn with the ball in overtime. After gaining six yards, redshirt freshman kicker Ryan Barker drilled a 34-yard field goal to complete the Penn State comeback.

USC started off red hot, taking a 20-6 lead into the locker room. But Penn State went deep into its bag of tricks to begin the second half.

After snapping the ball, tight end Tyler Warren caught a 32-yard touchdown off a double pass. That clearly kicked the Lions into high gear, and they eventually tied the game at 20.

OLE MISS RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS OF THEIR PLAYERS FAKING INJURIES AHEAD OF BIG GAME AGAINST LSU

With the game tied at 23 in the fourth quarter, the Trojans went 75 yards on nine plays, the final of which was a Kyron Hudson touchdown from Miller Moss to take a seven-point lead with 5:53 left. But on the ensuing drive, Penn State converted on two huge fourth-and-long plays, and Nicholas Singleton scored a 14-yard touchdown to tie the game.

Penn State improved to 6-0, while USC dropped to .500.

Allar threw for 391 yards, although his three interceptions were a concern. He threw a touchdown to both Warren and Singleton. Warren caught 17 passes for 224 yards, including the score.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Penn State is off next week and will head to Wisconsin after its bye. The Trojans, now 1-3 in Big Ten play, will head to Maryland next week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.