Princeton Tigers
Published

No. 15 Princeton advances to Sweet 16 with another upset over Missouri

It's the third straight year a No. 15 seed has made the Sweet 16

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
It’s not yet midnight for the Princeton Tigers.

The No. 15 seed moved on to the Sweet 16 after taking down No. 7 Missouri in the second round Saturday, 78-63.

Tosan Evbuomwan (20) and Matt Allocco (14) of the Princeton Tigers react after a basket during the first half against the Missouri Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center March 18, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif.

Tosan Evbuomwan (20) and Matt Allocco (14) of the Princeton Tigers react after a basket during the first half against the Missouri Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center March 18, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Princeton dominated the first half, building a 14-point lead. But Missouri got back-to-back buckets to cut it to a seven-point deficit. But the 15th-seeded Tigers got off to a hot start in the second half, and they never looked back, leading by as many as 21 points.

Ryan Langborg led the way with 22 points, while Blake Peters netted 17 for Princeton.

Caden Pierce added 16 rebounds.

The Princeton Tigers' bench during the second half against the Missouri Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center March 18, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. 

The Princeton Tigers' bench during the second half against the Missouri Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center March 18, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

They are now the fourth 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16, joining last year’s St. Peter’s Peacocks (also from New Jersey), Oral Roberts from 2021 and 2013’s Florida Gulf Coast squad.

"This is awesome for our school. Sweet 16 means a lot to our crew here. This is really special," Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson said on the broadcast after the win.

"These guys come here to win. It’s the best school in the country. … We’re so thrilled to be here but not surprised."

Princeton forward Zach Martini reacts after scoring on a 3-pointer during the first half of the team's second-round game against Missouri in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 18, 2023. 

Princeton forward Zach Martini reacts after scoring on a 3-pointer during the first half of the team's second-round game against Missouri in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 18, 2023.  (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Princeton now awaits the winner of No. 3 Baylor and No. 6 Creighton. A win will make the Tigers the second 15 seed to make the Elite 8, joining last year's Peacocks.