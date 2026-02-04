Ex-Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III details tumultuous time with team in 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III opened up about his short experience with the New England Patriots on Tuesday and how he "felt disrespected" while in the organization.

Milton opened up to WEEI Radio ahead of Super Bowl LX. He explained how he believed he was doing well in practice and didn’t see why he wasn’t moved up the depth chart last season when Drake Maye was named the starter over Jacoby Brissett.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"How I play the game is how I practice. Like, my shoelace is not tired. I’m running over y’all defense, I’m throwing the ball over your head," he explained. "It got to the point with the Patriots, I’ll be honest, it got to the point where I threw a deep ball to be left over (Christian Gonzalez) and while the ball was in the air, I was turning around looking at (then-head coach Jerod) Mayo, Eliot (Wolf) was right there and they couldn’t do nothing but just look at the ball and the ball got completed and he scored – scout team receiver scored. And they just shook their head. It got to that point.

"I think it would have been different if Jacoby was the starter, Drake was the backup, I was the emergency quarterback. But when you move Drake up to start, what should Jacoby now do? He got his job took," Milton said with the radio host saying Milton should have moved up the depth chart. "But you don’t do that. You just keep him at No. 2 because he’s a vet. But he’s not taking reps. Me and Drake are the only ones practicing. But he’s still the 2. I just felt disrespect."

AMERICA250 JOINS NFL AT SUPER BOWL TO MARK NATION’S 250TH BIRTHDAY IN RED, WHITE AND BLUE

Milton’s play sparked excitement from NFL fans in the 2024 preseason, but he never really saw much action that year. He appeared in one game and was 22-of-29 with 241 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

The Patriots went 4-13 in 2024 and the Patriots fired Mayo, replacing him with Mike Vrabel. New England is now on the verge of a seventh Super Bowl title.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Milton was traded to the Cowboys in the offseason. He appeared in four games, throwing for 183 yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. Dallas missed the playoffs.