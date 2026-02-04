NBC's Mike Tirico 'heartbroken' over disappearance of Savannah Guthrie mother

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Longtime sportscaster Mike Tirico said Tuesday he was "heartbroken" over the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, in Arizona as he spoke to reporters ahead of Super Bowl LX.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and was reported missing by her family around noon Sunday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. While officials did not immediately elaborate on the circumstances of her disappearance, they said they believe Nancy Guthrie was either kidnapped or abducted, and noted blood was found outside the home. An investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

Savannah Guthrie was set to cover the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics for NBC.

"First and foremost, my heart breaks and our hearts break. It’s been a pit in the stomach for 36 hours since we found out," Tirico said, via TalkSport. "Can’t believe the situation. Lucky enough to work multiple Olympics with Savannah and to get to know the ‘TODAY’ show team and sit in for Craig (Melvin) for a few days this past year. All those people, just highest professionals but with highest personal regard. What you see on the set of the ‘TODAY’ show, those people are real. Those people are special people. And we’re just heartbroken and devastated and praying for Savannah and her entire family through this difficult time.

"This is a time for caring about the people in your family and we’re holding Savannah near and dear to our heart and we’re praying for all of them. If you do pray, please include them because they’re special people and no one should be going through something like this."

NBC Sports announced earlier Tuesday Savannah Guthrie was dropping out of Olympics coverage.

"Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time," a spokesperson for NBC Sports told Fox News Digital.

"Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother. We will share additional information about our Opening Ceremony coverage plans soon," the spokesperson added.

