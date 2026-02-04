Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

NBC's Mike Tirico 'heartbroken' over disappearance of Savannah Guthrie mother

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is ongoing

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Nancy Grace details mystery around Nancy Guthrie's disappearance Video

Nancy Grace details mystery around Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ host Nancy Grace says the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie was not random and outlines what investigators know so far on ‘Hannity.’

Longtime sportscaster Mike Tirico said Tuesday he was "heartbroken" over the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, in Arizona as he spoke to reporters ahead of Super Bowl LX.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and was reported missing by her family around noon Sunday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. While officials did not immediately elaborate on the circumstances of her disappearance, they said they believe Nancy Guthrie was either kidnapped or abducted, and noted blood was found outside the home. An investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb at the Olympics

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Hagen Hopkins/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Savannah Guthrie was set to cover the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics for NBC.

"First and foremost, my heart breaks and our hearts break. It’s been a pit in the stomach for 36 hours since we found out," Tirico said, via TalkSport. "Can’t believe the situation. Lucky enough to work multiple Olympics with Savannah and to get to know the ‘TODAY’ show team and sit in for Craig (Melvin) for a few days this past year. All those people, just highest professionals but with highest personal regard. What you see on the set of the ‘TODAY’ show, those people are real. Those people are special people. And we’re just heartbroken and devastated and praying for Savannah and her entire family through this difficult time.

TIMELINE: NBC HOST SAVANNAH GUTHRIE’S MOTHER DISAPPEARS AS SHERIFF SAYS SHE MAY HAVE BEEN 'ABDUCTED'

Cris Collinsworth with Mike Tirico

Chris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico on the field before announcing a game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

"This is a time for caring about the people in your family and we’re holding Savannah near and dear to our heart and we’re praying for all of them. If you do pray, please include them because they’re special people and no one should be going through something like this."

NBC Sports announced earlier Tuesday Savannah Guthrie was dropping out of Olympics coverage.

"Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time," a spokesperson for NBC Sports told Fox News Digital.

Savannah Guthrie at the 2014 Winter Olympics

Savannah Guthrie from the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia. (Joe Scarnici/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

"Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother. We will share additional information about our Opening Ceremony coverage plans soon," the spokesperson added.

Fox News’ Andrea Scott and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

