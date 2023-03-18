Expand / Collapse search
Fairleigh Dickinson's explicit abbreviation puts internet in frenzy after March Madness upset

Several apps had FDU abbreviated as "Fair. Dick."

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fairleigh Dickinson became the second 16-seed to take down a one-seed on Friday when they upset Purdue, 63-58.

It was the largest upset in March Madness history, but if you were following on several sports apps, you saw quite the abbreviation for the New Jersey school:

"Fair. Dick."

Jo'el Emanuel, #13 of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, celebrates with the crowd after beating the Purdue Boilermakers 63-58 in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. 

Jo'el Emanuel, #13 of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, celebrates with the crowd after beating the Purdue Boilermakers 63-58 in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.  (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

It was also a way to shorten up the name on some bet slips, so hopefully this gambler followed through.

But naturally, the internet had a field day.

The Knights took down Purdue despite 21 points and 15 rebounds from the 7'4", 300-pound Zach Edey, while the average height for FDU players is a foot shorter.

Grant Singleton, #4 of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, reacts to making a play against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Grant Singleton, #4 of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, reacts to making a play against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Clearly, size didn't matter in the matchup, but, well, you know where this is going.

"Fair Dick, proving once and for all that size does not matter," HTV98 tweeted.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON UPSETS TOP SEED PURDUE, BECOMING SECOND 16 SEED TO BEAT A NO. 1 IN MARCH MADNESS HISTORY

"Purdue couldn't handle Fair Dick," another user wrote.

Remember, the 15-seeded St. Peter's Peacocks made a run to the Elite 8 last year. Oral Roberts was eliminated in the first round this year, but the jokes write themselves there.

One fan says that was just a preview of what was to come.

"ORAL ROBERTS AND THE PEACOCKS WALKED SO THAT FAIR DICK COULD RUN," tweeted @ryanramoneda.

It also should be noted that "Fair. Dick." played Longwood earlier this year, who played in last year's tournament. Longwood won, 99-83.

Ansley Almonor, #5 of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, celebrates after his made basket with Grant Singleton #4 against the Texas Southern Tigers during the second half in the First Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 15, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. 

Ansley Almonor, #5 of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, celebrates after his made basket with Grant Singleton #4 against the Texas Southern Tigers during the second half in the First Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 15, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio.  (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Knights will take on No. 9 FAU on Sunday in the second round, aiming to become the first 16-seed to advance to the Sweet 16.