Ryan Fitzpatrick finds sliver lining for Jets fans watching Patriots, Sam Darnold in Super Bowl LX

While most football fans are excited to see the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks match up in Super Bowl LX, there is one fan base that could be staring at this game as the worst matchup possible.

The New York Jets haven't seen the playoffs in 15 years, the worst mark of any professional sports team in the U.S. And fans certainly weren't happy to see a 3-14 finish in the first season under head coach Aaron Glenn.

But to make matters worse, the Patriots, their AFC East rival who were with them with back-to-back four-win seasons, turned around quickly with Mike Vrabel at the helm and Drake Maye turning into an MVP candidate in just his second season.

The Jets and their fan base spent years being tormented by Tom Brady and the Patriots, and to have New England back in the "Big Game" this quickly isn't ideal.

Then, on the other sideline in Santa Clara will be the Seahawks, the No. 1 seed in the NFC this year led by quarterback Sam Darnold — the Jets' No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Darnold is the first quarterback from that draft, which included Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield, to reach the Super Bowl. Jets fans pictured Darnold wearing the green and white, beating the Patriots on his way to the Super Bowl.

Things never turned out that way for Gang Green, but one former Jets quarterback believes there's only one way for fans to root for something in this Super Bowl.

"I think there’s probably a lot of people that are still rooting for Sam," Ryan Fitzpatrick told Fox News Digital, while discussing his trip to Aruba with his wife, Liza, after partnering with the Aruba Tourism Authority.

"Sam would be the first to say he didn’t play well enough, but it’s very hard when there’s not an infrastructure and people around you to be successful as a quarterback in this league. I think Jets fans should be happy and proud to see Sam come out on the other side, because it’s not easy."

Darnold's time in New York lasted only three seasons despite his draft selection, culminating in up-and-down weeks and unfortunate memes, including his most infamous against the Patriots where he said he was seeing "ghosts" on the field.

After stints with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers, Darnold was able to rekindle his career in Minnesota, leading the Vikings to a 14-win season last year. That allowed him the chance to pick where he wanted to go in free agency this past offseason, and he chose the Seahawks after they traded away Geno Smith.

Darnold clearly made the right move.

If Fitzpatrick were still a Jets fan — he actively roots for the Buffalo Bills, the team he played for before joining New York — it would be easy to root for Darnold's success.

But even though Fitzpatrick himself was beaten by the Patriots for years during his career, he does find himself reluctantly rooting for them on Sunday.

"The hard thing for me in this one, I mean I’ve hated the Patriots forever. Even though I was in Boston, I was at Harvard, they had a good, little run while I was there. I was still never a Patriots fan, and then it’s like I spent eight years of my career in the AFC East just getting beat up by them every single year," he explained. "The fact that they’re good again and find themselves back in the Super Bowl after Tom leaving and Bill leaving, and now having Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye.

"It’s a hard realization, but I love Mike Vrabel so much. I was with him in Houston, I get to play golf with him at the American Century in [Lake] Tahoe every summer. He’s a great dude. I love his family, I love his kids, I love him. So, actually, I feel like I’m rooting for New England in this game, which pains me to say."

ONE HAPPY ISLAND, ONE HAPPY FITZ

After a long football season, Fitzpatrick and his wife, Liza, visited Aruba for some well-earned relaxation to reset and recharge before the Super Bowl.

He partnered with the Aruba Tourism Authority, which showcases the island’s commitment to responsible tourism, which includes protecting the island’s natural environment, celebrating local culture and inviting guests to travel mindfully through the Aruba Promise and Guest Guidelines.

Fitzpatrick did that and loved every minute of it, as he experienced the outdoor lifestyle that Aruba, nicknamed "One Happy Island," has to offer.

"My wife and I — seven kids. So, we very rarely get away. So, when we get away, we gotta make sure it’s the right spot, and this one hit. It has the white-sand beaches, it has the resort, which is great. But it also has the adventure. I’m not a guy that likes to just sit on the beach and get the tan all day long. There was hiking, we were swimming in a natural pool, we went and searched some caves a little bit.

"The great thing for my wife and I, right away you feel relaxed. Then, we come home and there is this air of happiness and rejuvenation that we’re feeling. It stayed with us."

