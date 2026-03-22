No 12 High Point falls short of Sweet Sixteen bid after late run by four-seed Arkansas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

No. 12 High Point put everyone on notice for the second time in as many games this March Madness, but could not find the same success.

After advancing to the Round of 32 following an upset victory over No. 5 Wisconsin, the Panthers' season ended after No. 4 Arkansas ran away from them late Saturday night.

High Point led by as many as five early in the game, and they were up 56-52 with 14:17 to go after going on a 12-2 run.

Both teams exchanged buckets for several minutes, with no one expanding their respective leads by more than three points for a little while.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With 7:04 to play, the Panthers took a 72-71 lead, to which the Razorbacks responded with a 10-2 run, putting them up by seven and giving them their largest lead of the night.

The game was then quickly tied at 83 after a wild run by High Point, but over the final 3:19, Arkansas outscored High Point, 11-5, to snatch the victory, despite a valiant effort from the Panthers.

VANDERBILT'S HAIL MARY SHOT MISSES BY NARROWEST OF MARGINS AS NEBRASKA ADVANCES TO SWEET 16 IN EPIC FASHION

Arkansas was favored by 11.5, and while they couldn't cover, it was another Sweet 16 appearance for legendary head coach John Calipari.

Two Panthers, Rob Martin (30) and Cam'Ron Fletcher (25), combined for 55 points, but Darius Acuff Jr. of Arkansas trumped everyone by dropping 36.

Arkansas will face the winner of No. 1 Arizona and No. 9 Utah State in the Sweet 16.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

High Point's victory over Wisconsin on Thursday marked their first ever in March Madness after making the tournament last year for the first time.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter