Night vision view from helicopter gives wild perspective of viral Vanderbilt celebration with goalpost

The unranked Vanderbilt Commodores had their best win in football program history over the weekend.

They took down top-ranked Alabama, 40-35, on Saturday night, and the party was on.

Fans tore down the goalposts inside FirstBank Stadium after the victory, and it became the most prized possession in Nashville.

The goalpost was ripped out from the ground, carried outside the stadium, and escorted through Broadway.

It eventually landed in the Cumberland River, and fans loved what they saw.

But, there is one view that hasn't been seen by many: that of a helicopter flying overhead.

Not only is it a birds-eye view, the night vision was on.

It was not the first time Tennesseans celebrated a win over Alabama by taking the goalpost for a wild ride. Volunteer fans did the same thing two years ago , when, at the time, No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama.

The Commodores carried a 23-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Vanderbilt added 17 points in the second half and held off a furious comeback attempt from No. 1 Alabama to secure the upset victory in Nashville.

Jalen Milroe, among the top Heisman Trophy candidates after he delivered a dazzling performance last week in Tuscaloosa to hold off Georgia , finished Saturday's loss with 312 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Sedrick Alexander ran for two touchdowns, Randon Fontenette scored on a pick-six and Diego Pavia outplayed Milroe.

"Games like this change your life," Pavia said.

Prior to Saturday, Vanderbilt last defeated Alabama on Sept. 29, 1984.

Saturday's improbable win improved Vanderbilt's record to 3-2, while Alabama lost for the first time. The Crimson Tide return home next week and will try to bounce back against South Carolina.

Fox News' Chantz Martin and the Associated Press contributed to this report.