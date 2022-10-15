Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Volunteers
Published

Tennessee fans celebrate win over Alabama by taking down goal post

Vols beat Bama on field goal as time expired

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
It sure is a party in Knoxville.

After the sixth-ranked Vols took down No. 3 Alabama on a game-winning field goal as time expired, fans stormed the field to celebrate, and the euphoria took a wild turn.

Tennessee fans tear down a goal post after the Vols defeated Alabama 52-49 Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee fans tear down a goal post after the Vols defeated Alabama 52-49 Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

While on the field, fans brought down a goal post in an end zone. But that was just the beginning.

Fans carried the goal post out of the stadium and onto the strip of the school's campus.

The goal post is getting presidential treatment and is being escorted by dozens of Vols fans throughout the town. It even took a dip in the Tennessee River.

The latest whereabouts of the goalpost are unknown, but, wherever it is, it's clearly the most prized possession in the state of Tennessee at the moment.

Someone also took the initiative to create a Tennesee goal post Twitter account.

Tennessee Volunteers fans tear down a goal post after the Vols defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 at Neyland Stadium Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. 

Tennessee Volunteers fans tear down a goal post after the Vols defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 at Neyland Stadium Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.  (Donald Page/Getty Images)

Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49, breaking a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.