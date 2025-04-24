Nico Iamaleava's brother Madden Iamaleava thrown into NIL buyout crosshairs after also switching to UCLA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly two weeks have passed since Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel announced Nico Iamaleava would not return to the Volunteers next season.

Shortly after the announcement, the quarterback revealed he was transferring to UCLA for the 2025 season.

The new Bruins quarterback now appears to have a potential backup he's familiar with.

Madden Iamaleava, Nico's brother, is also reportedly heading to Los Angeles. On3 reported the younger Iamaleava intends to switch his commitment from Arkansas to UCLA.

Nico was slotted by 247 Sports at No. 22 among 2025 high school quarterbacks as a four-star recruit. But Iamaleava's decision against suiting up for Arkansas could have serious ramifications.

According to Front Office Sports, Arkanas' name, image and likeness (NIL) collective issued a pair of demand letters to players requesting the fulfillment of buyout clauses.

"Arkansas’s NIL collective has sent two demand letters to players asking to fulfill buyout clauses, source tells Front Office Sports," a reporter from the outlet wrote on X. "The AD’s comments yesterday were referring to multiple players who left before NIL contracts expired, including Madden Iamaleava."

Arkansas is seeking an estimated $200,000 from Madden Iamaleava, according to the report.

Heupel said Nico's decision to skip practice during his name, image and likeness (NIL) contract negotiations with Tennessee led to the split.

Nico Iamaleava was making $2.4 million on an NIL contract. But when he signed it, it was reported to be worth an estimated $8 million. Iamaleava received the initial payment when he was still enrolled in high school. ESPN reported the total value of the deal could have reached nearly $10 million.

Iamaleava finished the 2024 season with the Volunteers with 2,616 passing yards and 19 touchdowns against five interceptions.

UCLA finished the 2024 campaign with a disappointing 5-7 record after the Bruins' first season in the Big Ten Conference.

