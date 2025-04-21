UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar transfers to Tennessee after Nico Iamaleava's move from Vols to Bruins: report

A day after Nico Iamaleava announced his decision to leave Tennessee for UCLA, it appears that a quarterback "trade" has been completed.

Joey Aguilar, who joined the Bruins through the winter portal, will now be headed to Knoxville and joining the Volunteers, ESPN reports.

Iamaleava's saga was highly-publicized, as it stemmed from a reported rift with Tennessee over NIL negotiations.

ESPN reported that Iamaleava was seeking a deal worth $4 million for next season with Tennessee, which he led to the College Football Playoff last season. He reportedly felt he deserved what other quarterbacks who transferred were getting, including Carson Beck, who left the Georgia Bulldogs to join the Miami Hurricanes .

Iamaleava's NIL drama with the Vols sent shock waves through college football because he became the first-ever college player to hold out from a program for a bigger payout. His deal was reportedly worth up to $10 million over multiple seasons, and he was set to make $2.4 million this upcoming season, during which he could set himself up as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft .

Nic Iamaleava, Nico's father, denied his son was pushing for more NIL money before the season, telling Front Office Sports this past Monday, "The narrative was bulls---."

Aguilar played last season at Appalachian State and made his move earlier in the offseason. But, Iamaleava confirmed on Sunday he was headed to UCLA, forcing Aguilar's hand.

With one more year of eligibility, Aguilar has thrown for 6,760 yards and 56 touchdowns in his last two seasons.

Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards with 19 touchdowns last season. Tennessee earned a College Football Playoff spot but fell to Ohio State and saw their national title hopes crushed.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.