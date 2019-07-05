Nick Kyrgios refuses to apologize after hitting Rafael Nadal with ball during Wimbledon match

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios ruffled the feathers of Rafael Nadal during their second round match at Wimbledon on Thursday.

Kyrgios, who has gained a reputation for having outrageous outbursts during his matches, at one point received a stare down from one of the top tennis players in the world. Kyrgios earned Nadal’s scowl when he hit a booming forehand directly at Nadal, striking him in his midsection.

Kyrgios admitted after his four-set loss to Nadal that he tried to hit the Spaniard on purpose and refused to apologize for the play.

“Why would I apologize,” Kyrgios asked. “I didn’t hit him. Hit his racquet, no? Why would I apologize? I won the point.”

According to Yahoo Sports, Kyrgios was told that it was customary to apologize to players after hitting them with a ball during the match. He said he didn't care.

“Is it? And?” he said. “I don’t care. Why would I apologize? I mean, the dude has how many slams, how much money in the bank account? I think he can take a ball to the chest, bro. I’m not going to apologize to him at all. I was going for him. Yeah, I wanted to hit him square in the chest. Like, he’s got decent hands.”

Nadal called Kyrgios’ actions “dangerous.”

“When he hit the ball like this, [it] is dangerous. [It] is not dangerous for me, [it] is dangerous for a line referee, dangerous for a crowd,” the two-time Wimbledon champ said. “When you hit the ball like this, you don't know where the ball goes. I know he's a big talented player, but I am a professional player, too. I know when you hit this kind of ball, the ball can go anywhere.”

Kyrgios dropped the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (3).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.