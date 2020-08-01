NHL's 2020 pandemic-shortened season: Everything you need to know

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
The NHL season resumes Saturday after months of uncertainty with a unique 24-team playoff that will take place over the next several weeks in two hub cities in Canada.
The season was suspended on March 12 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. With 187 regular season games left to be played, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman had to come up with a plan that was competitive enough that the players would be on board with.
The result was a 24-team playoff that would see the top four teams in each conference compete in a round robin tournament for seeding while the remaining 8 teams compete in a best-of-five qualifier round to determine who will move on to the first round. The seeding for these rounds were made based off of points percentage when the season was paused.
The Eastern Conference teams will play at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto while the Western Conference will play at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
For the teams that drop after the qualifiers, they will have the chance to win the first overall draft pick.
The usual playoff format will resume after the first round, the only difference being that there is no bracket. The teams will be reseeded each round.
Read below to review each team’s season preview.
BOSTON BRUINS
David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins takes a shot against the Calgary Flames during the first period at TD Garden on February 25, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Division: Atlantic (1st)
Record: 44-14-12
Coach: Bruce Cassidy
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Justin Holl #3 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period at the Scotiabank Arena on February 29, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)
Division: Atlantic (3rd)
Record: 35-26-9
Coach: Sheldon Keefe
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
In this Dec. 21, 2019, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Washington.] Stamkos will be limited at the start of Tampa training camp because of a new lower-body injury, general manager Julien BriseBois said Saturday, July 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Division: Atlantic (2nd)
Record: 43-21-6
Coach: Jon Cooper
FLORIDA PANTHERS
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) is congratulated by center Aleksander Barkov (16) and right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) after he scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Division: Atlantic (4th)
Record: 35-26-8
Coach: Joel Quenneville
MONTREAL CANADIANS
Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) celebrates with goaltender Carey Price (31) after the Canadiens beat the New York Rangers 4-2 in an NHL hockey game, Friday, March 1, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Division: Atlantic (5th)
Record: 31-31-9
Coach: Claude Julien
WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin #8 hands of the Stanley Cup to Nicklas Backstrom #19 of the Washington Capitals after their team's 4-3 win over the the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Five of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
(2018 Getty Images)
Division: Metropolitan (1st)
Record: 41-20-8
Coach: Todd Reirden
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93) celebrates the game winning goal with teammates center Claude Giroux (28) and defenseman Mark Streit (32) during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014, in Dallas. The Flyers won 6-5. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Division: Metropolitan (2nd)
Record: 41-21-7
Coach: Alain Vigneault
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
Division: Metropolitan (3rd)
Record: 40-23-6
Coach: Mike Sullivan
CAROLINA HURRICANES
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) and center Martin Necas (88) speak to Hurricanes emergency goalie David Ayres as he takes the ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Division: Metropolitan (4th)
Record: 38-25-5
Coach: Rod Brind'Amour
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates prior to the game against the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on November 9, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche defeated the Blue Jackets 4-2. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)
Division: Metropolitan (5th)
Record: 33-22-15
Coach: John Tortorella
NEW YORK ISLANDERS
Robin Lehner #40 of the New York Islanders is tripped up against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Barclays Center on April 26, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Division: Metropolitan (6th)
Record: 35-23-10
Coach: Barry Trotz
NEW YORK RANGERS
In this Feb. 14, 2020, file photo, New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin, of Russia, plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio. The Edmonton Oilers’ sudden resurgence placed Connor McDavid back in the NHL MVP conversation, along with teammate Leon Draisaitl. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Boston’s David Pastrnak made their case, too, during a pandemic-shortened season. And don’t forget New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin, a late entry in the discussion. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, FIle)
Division: Metropolitan (7th)
Record: 37-28-5
Coach: David Quinn
ST. LOUIS BLUES
In this June 12, 2019, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, of Russia, carries the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final in Boston. Tarasenko is thankful for the internet because it allows his grandfather back home in Russia to watch NHL games. Starting this season, Tarasenko’s grandfather and the rest of Russia will be able to watch every single regular-season and playoff game. The NHL is expanding its reach into Russia with a new streaming agreement with Yandex that will more than triple the amount of games broadcast there. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Division: Central (1st)
Record: 42-19-10
Coach: Craig Berube
COLORADO AVALANCHE
Colorado Avalanche center Vladislav Namestnikov, right, celebrates his goal with Valeri Nichushkin, left, and Martin Kaut, center, in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Division: Central (2nd)
Record: 42-20-8
Coach: Jared Bednar
DALLAS STARS
Tyler Seguin #91 of the Dallas Stars skates against the St. Louis Blues in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the American Airlines Center on May 1, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)
Division: Central (3rd)
Record: 37-24-8
Coach: Rick Bowness
WINNIPEG JETS
Winnipeg Jets' Brandon Tanev (13) is congratulated by teammate Andrew Copp after scoring during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in St. Louis. The Jets won 6-3. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Division: Central (4th)
Record: 37-28-6
Coach: Paul Maurice
NASHVILLE PREDATORS
Matt Duchene #95 of the Nashville Predators skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on January 30, 2020 in Newark, New Jersey. The Predators defeated the Devils 6-5 in the shoot-out. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Division: Central (5th)
Record: 35-26-8
Coach: John Hynes
MINNESOTA WILD
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) works the puck in the corner with Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba (24) defending during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Division: Central (6th)
Record: 35-27-7
Coach: Dean Evason
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, left, and Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins chase the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago. Assuming everything goes according to plan and the final details are ironed out between the league and the players' union, the Blackhawks will play the Oilers in a best-of-five qualifier series for the playoff bracket. “It's been a weird three months,” Kane said during a video conference call with reporters. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Division: Central (7th)
Record: 32-30-8
Coach: Jeremy Colliton
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Division: Pacific (1st)
Record: 39-24-8
Coach: Peter DeBoer
EDMONTON OILERS
In this Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) plays against the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas. The Edmonton Oilers’ sudden resurgence placed Connor McDavid back in the NHL MVP conversation, along with teammate Leon Draisaitl. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Boston’s David Pastrnak made their case, too, during a pandemic-shortened season. And don’t forget New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin, a late entry in the discussion. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Division: Pacific (2nd)
Record: 37-25-9
Coach: Dave Tippett
CALGARY FLAMES
Calgary Flames defenseman T.J. Brodie (7) in action during the game between the Stars and the Flames at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports - 13517167
Division: Pacific (3rd)
Record: 36-27-7
Coach: Geoff Ward
VANCOUVER CANUCKS
Calgary Flames' James Neal, bottom, holds his mouth after taking a high stick to the face from Vancouver Canucks' Alex Biega (55) and losing teeth during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Division: Pacific (4th)
Record: 36-27-6
Coach: Travis Green
ARIZONA COYOTES
In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Arizona Coyotes' Phil Kessel (81) moves the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, in Boston. Injuries led to a disappointing first season in Arizona for Phil Kessel. Now that he's had time to heal up during the NHL's pause to the season, the high-scoring forward could help the Coyotes make a deep run once the season resumes. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
Division: Pacific (5th)
Record: 33-29-8
Coach: Rick Tocchet
