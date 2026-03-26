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Buffalo Sabres

NHL star's fiancée makes emotional return after undergoing harrowing heart transplant ordeal

Carolina Matovac revealed in January she was pregnant when her heart failed

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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The fiancée of Buffalo Sabres star Rasmus Dahlin received a roaring welcome home in her first appearance of the season Wednesday night, months after undergoing a lifesaving transplant after she suffered heart failure during a vacation in France.

Carolina Matovac, 25, was shown on the jumbotron during Wednesday’s game against the Boston Bruins. Fans cheered as she waved, and Dahlin, who was also shown on the screen in a split, cracked a smile at the crowd's reaction.  

Carolina Matovac and Rasmus Dahlin on the red carpet

Carolina Matovac and Rasmus Dahlin (26) of the Buffalo Sabres pose on the red carpet at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 1, 2024. (Nicole Osborne/NHLI via Getty Images)

"Welcome home to Carolina Matovac, the fiancée of our captain Rasmus Dahlin," the arena announcer said. "She is back with us, attending her first game of the season. The Sabrehood loves you, Carolina." 

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In an open letter to fans in September, Dahlin shared that Matovac had been feeling ill for several days during their trip, which led to her experiencing "major heart failure."

"Fortunately, she received CPR on multiple occasions, and up to a couple of hours at a time to keep her alive, which ultimately saved her life. Without her receiving lifesaving CPR, the result would have been unimaginable. It is hard to even think about the worst-case scenario," he wrote at the time. 

Rasmus Dahlin prepares for a faceoff

Rasmus Dahlin (26) of the Buffalo Sabres prepares for a faceoff during an NHL game against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on Oct. 9, 2025. (Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

Matovac remained on life support for weeks before receiving the transplant in France.

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In January, Matovac revealed that she was pregnant when her heart failed, adding that her unborn child was the reason she went to the hospital initially. 

"You will always hold a special place in our hearts as our first baby, even though we never had the chance to meet. Our love for you is endless," she wrote in a post on Instagram on what was supposed to be her due date.

"Though you didn’t get to experience this world, you played a vital role in ensuring that I could continue to be a part of it." 

Rasmus Dahlin during an NHL game

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) follows the puck in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on April 1, 2025. (Marc DesRosiers/Imagn Images)

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Despite taking some time to be with Matovac as she recovered in their native Sweden, Dahlin is second on the team with 65 points as the Sabres are on the cusp of ending an NHL-record 14-season playoff drought.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

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Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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