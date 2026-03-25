Jacob Winterton, former OHL player and brother of NHL’s Ryan Winterton, dead at 25 after cancer battle

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Former Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player Jacob Winterton, the older brother of Seattle Kraken center Ryan Winterton, has died following his battle with cancer, the league confirmed in a statement Wednesday. He was 25.

"The OHL is saddened by news of the passing of former Flint Firebirds and Oshawa Generals forward Jacob Winterton, taken far too soon following a battle with cancer at the age of 25," the OHL’s statement read.

"The OHL sends thoughts and condolences to the Winterton family, as well as Jacob’s friends during this difficult time."

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Winterton, who had celebrated his birthday in January, played two seasons in the OHL, including time with the Firebirds during the 2018-19 season and with the Generals during the 2019-20 season. He registered 18 goals, 19 assists and 37 points across 125 games before moving on to play four seasons at the University of Guelph.

"The Oshawa Generals are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former General Jacob Winterton. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and the greater hockey community," the team said in a statement posted on X.

"Jacob and his family are in our thoughts today. Condolences from the Firebirds as we lose one of our own far too young," the team said in a separate post.

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Ryan Winterton, who followed his brother into the OHL before making his NHL appearance, took a temporary leave of absence to "attend to a family matter," the team announced Monday.

On Tuesday, Ryan Winterton shared a heartbreaking farewell message to his older brother.

"Today I lost my best friend. You weren’t just someone I loved, you were someone I looked up to, someone who guided me, believed in me, and helped shape the person I am today. Watching you fight so hard and still having to say goodbye is a pain that never really fades.

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"I’ll miss your voice, your advice, and the way you made everything feel a little less heavy. Some days will be harder than others, but I’ll hold on to the love, the lessons, and the memories you left me with. You’ll always be a part of me, in everything I do. Forever loved, forever missed. Until we meet again Cobs."