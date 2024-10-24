Expand / Collapse search
NHL

NHL legend takes swipe at Trump as he thanks Eminem for supporting Harris

Dominik Hasek won 2 Stanley Cup titles in his career

Dominik Hasek, a former NHL star who won two Stanley Cup titles during his career, took a swipe at former President Donald Trump as he thanked rapper Eminem for supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in a post on Wednesday.

Eminem stumped for Harris and introduced former President Barack Obama, who was in Detroit for a Harris rally.

Eminem in Detroit

Former President Barack Obama, left, cheers on Eminem after he introduced him to the stage to speak while campaigning for Kamala Harris at Huntington Place in Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"Thank you Eminem for supporting democracy against dictatorship, evil and endless lies. In the city where I spent a beautiful part of my hockey career," Hasek wrote on X.

The Hockey Hall of Famer played in the NHL from 1990 to 2008. He spent time with the Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators. 

He was nicknamed "The Dominator" for his ability to stop shots. He led the NHL in save percentage for six straight seasons from 1993 to 1999. He also led the league in shutouts four times. He had 13 shutouts in the 1997-98 season and 11 in the 2000-01 season.

Dominik Hasek in 2015

Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Dominik Hasek waves to the crowd as he takes the ice during his ceremony to get his number retired prior to a game against the Detroit Red Wings at First Niagara Center in Buffalo, New York, on Jan. 13, 2015. (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

Hasek won both his Stanley Cup titles with the Red Wings.

Eminem talked about the importance of going out to vote.

"Going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever," he said, via FOX 2 Detroit. "And I think it's important to use your voice. So, I'm encouraging everyone to go out and vote, please."

Eminem has been a staunch anti-Trump critic since he was in office in 2017.

Harris in Grand Rapids

Vice President Kamala Harris shakes a supporters hand after her rally at Riverside Park on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Adam Vander Kooy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Fox News Digital also spoke to Michigan voters to see if Eminem’s campaign for Harris would sway voters.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.